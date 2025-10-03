Philip Officer Releases New Single 'I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CENTER STAGE RECORDS has released the new single from You Fascinate Me So: Phillip Officer Salutes Mabel Mercer. “I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore” – the beloved classic from the Oscar-winning movie Gigi – is available today, Friday, October 3. The full album will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 24. For his first album in over 20 years, the acclaimed vocalist reinterprets the repertoire of influential song stylist Mabel Mercer through a contemporary lens, offering new versions of both cherished standards and captivating rarities. Officer will celebrate the album with a special concert at the New York supper club 54 Below that evening. Tickets are available HERE. The album was produced by Mark Hartman, Phillip Officer, and Robbie Rozelle, and features arrangements by Mark Hartman, Mark Hummel, and Tex Arnold.

No understanding of the American popular song is complete without the knowledge of the legendary Mabel Mercer (1900-1984) and her influence on lyric interpretation. Her perfect diction and honest approach to lyrics attracted many of America’s iconic singers to emulate her style: Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Bobby Short, Peggy Lee, and Nat King Cole. What they learned from Mercer transformed American culture. Tin Pan Alley was expanding its trunk of tunesmiths to include Broadway’s brightest composing stars: Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh. The chic supper clubs and smokey saloons were a perfect playground for the intimate art of cabaret, which both Mabel Mercer and Phillip Officer perfectly exemplify to their respective generations.



When the show You Fascinate Me So: Phillip Officer Salutes Mabel Mercer debuted at New York’s legendary club Birdland earlier this year, it was greeted with rave reviews. In The New York Sun, Will Friedwald hailed it as “both an exciting and respectful tribute; for all the reverence in which Mercer held the Great American Songbook, there was always a sense of adventure and fun in her interpretations, which few contemporary acolytes understand as well as Mr. Officer.” Nitelife Exchange called it “a fascinating celebration of some of the finest of mid-20th century songs. Each was delivered with an emphasis on the lyrics, capturing the style of the great lady without any attempt at imitation.” According to BroadwayWorld: “Even with a beautiful voice, a storyteller must interpret the lyrics. That is exactly what Phillip Officer did. He painted pictures with his voice and interpretive skills, and impressively. Mabel Mercer’s wide range of musical material, showcases Officer’s dexterity in styles.”

The album features co-producer and co-arranger Mark Hartman on piano, in addition to Saadi Zain on bass, Mollie Rose on violin, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and Ray Marchica on drums.

is no stranger to great concert halls or smokey saloons, has sung in myriad venues ranging from the Broadway stage, world-famous Carnegie Hall, the legendary Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel, and most recently, the renowned Birdland Jazz Club.

Phillip originated the role of the “Geek” in the Broadway’s Tony Award-nominated musical Side Show. Recently, he portrayed Herr Schultz in Cabaret at the Majestic Repertory Theatre Las Vegas. In addition, Officer created a leading role in the musical Starcrossed at the Goodspeed Opera House-At-Chester, directed by Tony Award winner Martin Charnin and music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori. He made a cameo appearance in the Off-Broadway world premiere of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens. Phillip’s voice can be heard singing the title role of the Prince at the Marionette Theatre Central Park New York City in a production of Sleeping Beauty.

Phillip made guest appearances with Michael Feinstein in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall as part of Feinstein's “Now & Then” series. As a featured soloist, other New York credits include Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space, Kaufman Theatre at 92 Street Y, Russian Tea Room, and Rainbow & Stars. Regional theater appearances include Bay Street Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, and Bucks County Playhouse. Serving as an ambassador in song for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, Phillip has traveled across the United States, in concert, to San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, East Hampton, and Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Officer’s recording, Heart and Soul: The Musical World of Hoagy Carmichael, features jazz violinist legend, Johnny Frigo. Officer’s debut album, Fancy Meeting You: The Lyrics of E. Y. “Yip” Harburg, was bestowed a Backstage Bistro Award. His second album, Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II, was declared “a shining example of cabaret art” by Billboard. These recordings, along with his album You Keep Coming Back Like a Song, can be streamed on digital platforms.

Center Stage Records is the new label from Broadway Records founder, Grammy Award and Tony Award winner, Van Dean. The label is dedicated to the preservation of Broadway, London, Off-Broadway, new musicals in development and theater-related solo albums. Center Stage Records premiered with the original Broadway cast recordings of How to Dance in Ohio and Gutenberg the Musical, Steven Pasquale’s Some Other Time with John Pizzarelli, and the Original London Cast Recording of Mandela the Musical. Latest and upcoming releases include the Broadway cast album of Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Broadway revival cast albums of Floyd Collins starring Jeremy Jordan, Once Upon a Mattress starring Sutton Foster, Lea Salonga’s Sounding Joy - The Holiday Album, JC Chasez and Jimmy Harry’s Playing with Fire, Patti LuPone’s new double album A Life in Notes, and the London recording of Alice Down the Rabbit Hole. To peruse the entire catalog, please visit CenterStageRecords.com. Follow Center Stage Records on all social platforms @centerstagercds.