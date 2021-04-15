Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pete 'N' Keely's Sally Mayes & George Dvorsky Among Fabulous Lineup For April 19th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY

Glitz and glamour follow Jim Caruso everywhere.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Pete 'N' Keely's Sally Mayes & George Dvorsky Among Fabulous Lineup For April 19th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY The 54th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, April 19 at 8 pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by Broadway performers Sally Mayes and George Dvorsky (celebrating the upcoming film of "Pete 'n' Keely"), Jackie Cox from "RuPaul's Drag Race," cabaret singer Meg Flather, and singer/actor Jacob Daniel Cummings.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.

Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party, and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, April 19 at 8 pm ET
View the show HERE
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook


