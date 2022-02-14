Pangea to Present Yoshiko Chuma, in Collaboration with Dane Terry and Kyle Dacuyan

Downtown dance firebrand Yoshiko Chuma and The School of Hard Knocks, in collaboration with virtuoso pianist Dane Terry and maverick poet Kyle Dacuyan, will be making their highly anticipated debut at Pangea on Thursday, February 24, at 7pm.

Conceptual artist, choreographer, performer, and instigator Yoshiko Chuma has been developing collaborations, conceptual structures, and provocative performance art with her award-winning collective, The School of Hard Knocks, for 40 years. Her original and decidedly unclassifiable work tries to capture the contemporary world in all its complexity. The brilliant Dane Terry and Kyle Dacuyan join her for this special performance.

Downtown's intimate supper club Pangea is the ultimate in alt, playing home to some of the best in alt cabaret. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th and 12th Streets), in Manhattan.

Tickets for the performance are $20 in advance / $25 at the door (cash only). There is a $20 per person food/drink minimum. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination, photo ID, and masks are required to enter. The house opens at 6pm. Seating is first come first served. For more information about the event and to purchase advance tickets, go to: event tickets.