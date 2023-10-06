Pangea Unveils October Lineup Featuring Violin Virtuoso Filip Pogády & More

Pushing ever further into unique repertoire and genres Pangea will host an evening of romantic classical violin in October, as we welcome violin virtuoso Filip Pogády in his Pangea debut (Oct 12). Joined by noted pianist Peter Fancovic, the Slovakia-born, New York-based Pogády offers an evening that harks back to an Eastern European taste for classical music in café settings, a rarity in the West. Also shaking things up are television favorite David Dean Bottrell who adds two new one-man shows to his estimable body of crowd-pleasing shows, which have devoted followings in LA and New York (most Mondays through Dec 11).

Rock troubadour Tammy Faye Starlite teases us with a one-night-only taste of her new Marianne Faithfull show, which sold out ages ago (Oct 26). Diverting us with zesty combinations of song and mirth are the singer-comedian David Mills (Oct 6 & 13), and singer-personality Zora Rasmussen (through Dec 14), who are in the midst of their fall extensions. And paging Doc Dougherty… his wildly winning one-man play “Godzilla's Prince,” which sold out its initial dates in June and August, comes back (Oct 17 & 19)…

All these bold iconoclasts make tantalizingly original use of Pangea's intimate 60-seat jewel box Cabaret Room.

Tickets are now on sale at Click Here The East Village supper club -- a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere -- is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).

Born in Bratislava, Slovakia, Filip Pogády takes us on a whirlwind tour of classical styles, from Corelli to Beethoven, Saint-Saëns to Ravel. A protégé of Maestro Pinchas Zukerman, he studied at the Manhattan School of Music during which time he fell in love with New York. The winner of numerous international violin competitions since debuting at Vienna's Wiener Konzerthaus at age 11, he earns praise in the international press, including in the NY Times for his “commanding performances.” Thur Oct 12, 7pm

The singer-comedian David Mills, who started his current residency in April and continued in the summer, extends “glamour + despair,” his trenchantly funny romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture on Fridays Oct 6 and 13, both at 9:30pm Now in his 5th encore Pangea engagement this newly minted EX ex-pat in London, who has relocated to his native US at his total peril, is joined by Jody Shelton on piano. Gerry Geddes, in BistroAward.com has called it “a remarkable show that demands to be seen!”

You might remember Zora Rasmussen when she played Reno Sweeney's way back when. But here she is today, in a roaring comeback coaxed on by her friends Marc Shaiman, Patti Lupone and Bette Midler. Yes she wrestled Andy Kaufman and Debbie Harry in the Broadway debacle “Teaneck Tanzi: The Venus Flytrap,” and yes, she was on One Life to Live for a nanosecond before dying in a fire… but this rebirth, which started in June of last year, has everyone singing! Still to come: Fri Oct 20, Thur Nov 16, and Thur Dec 14, all at 7pm Presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED Theaterworks.

The stage and television veteran known for his precisely rendered off-beat characters on the small screen (Boston Legal, Modern Family, Mad Men, etc.) follows this up with “David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet” (starting Oct 16), a deep (and fatal) dive into mortality… Each show plays 6 Mondays, with no shows on November 20 and December 11.

In a monster of a story, Doc Dougherty brings back “Godzilla's Prince,” his latest collaboration with the Emmy Award-winning writer Anna Theresa Cascio. Directed by Michael Schiralli, Doc's gloves-off performance about a happy kid who suffers domestic harm en route to becoming a toxic and self-loathing man is not for the faint of heart. The show's first four sold-out performances in June and August wowed our audiences, which led to pandemonium in the streets. Pangea hopes to tame the situation somewhat by adding two shows at a time!... Tue Oct 17 and Thur Oct 19. But who are we kidding?... with Godzilla on the loose, nobody's safe.

Tammy Faye Starlite's newest character-driven depiction of rock ‘n roll icon Marianne Faithfull is called “She's a Rainbow.” In this uninvited intrusion into the unconscious mind of Faithfull (to whom very few were faithful, we must point out), Starlite focuses on the songs she inspired (mostly by her mates on the Rolling Stones) but for which she got squat credit. Joined by bandmates Richard Feridun, Joe McGinty, Jared Michael Nickerson, and Barry Reynolds, her last Faithfull foray was called “extraordinary” by Elisabeth Vincentelli in The Times. “She's a Rainbow: Marianne Faithfull Sings the Songs She Inspired: A Cabaret Fantasia Revisited (Part 2 of the CS Blues Series)” is only scheduled for one performance (Thur Oct 26), so get a life!