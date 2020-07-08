Pam Levin Debuts One-Woman-Show About Gender & Identity, July 18

Pam Levin will livestream her one-woman-show, TALES OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD Part 2 Gender & Identity," on Saturday, July 18th.

Award-winning performer Pam Levin shares her journey of a loving parent trying to uncover the gender that fits her kid best, while navigating these uncharted waters with zero tools in her tool belt!

Recently back from Off-Broadway, a sold-out run in Los Angeles, "Pick Of The Weekend" on Better Lemons website and "Best Of The Fest" at the Whitefire Solo Fest. "Tales Of Modern Motherhood (part 2) Gender and Identity" is a beautiful, funny, honest story about love and the human condition.

The performance will go live at 7pm West Coast, 10pm East Coast. However, after purchasing your ticket in ADVANCE, it will stay up for 48 hours so you can watch it at ANY time within that 48-hour period.

For additional information and tickets, please log on to:

https://whitefire.yapsody.com/event/index/576201/tales-of-modern-motherhood-part-2.

Due to subject matter and language, this play is for adult audiences. Running time is approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

