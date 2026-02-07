Pace Musical Theater Class of 2029 to Perform in HATCHED! at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present The Pace Musical Theater Class of 2029 in HATCHED! on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 p.m.

This one-night-only concert celebrates the completion of the class’s freshman year and showcases the newest cohort of Pace University’s BFA Musical Theater program.

HATCHED! is a high-energy evening of Broadway’s most iconic duets, featuring selections from shows such as Smash, Heathers, and Rent. With a full live band, powerhouse vocals, and bold storytelling, the concert highlights the growth, grit, and artistry of these emerging performers as they close out their first year of conservatory training and look toward what’s next.

The concert is produced and directed by Luke Islam, who also appears as part of the cast. Music direction is by Darnell White, with a live band featuring Dave D’Aranjo (bass), Quinton Robinson (drums), Mike Rosengarten (guitar), and Darnell White (piano/music director).

The cast includes Sofia Aniceto, McKenna Jade Ault, Kaiya Bagley, Kaitlyn Blair, Taven Blanke, Andrew Bodrick, Elliot Burns, Braedon Carlton, Gabriella Diaz, Samuel Farber, Mason Farmer, Nicole Hiemstra, Luke Islam, Brendan Knox, Blakeney Mahlstedt, Josué Martinez, Cole Montgomery, Sandra Valeska Orozco, Santiago Pinkney, John Pitera, Hayden Poe, Iman Ramadan, Elle Richey, Lucy Roache, Coral Rosario-Laboy, Teddy Sferrazza, Lily Sims, Mehana Stone, Milo Stuart, Lexi Torres, Ashley Grace Vasquez, and Emily Winn.