PRIDE ANTHEMS Comes to Joe's Pub This Week

Pride Anthems the hit concert tour will celebrate Pride Month with a special NYC performance featuring special guest star Lempicka's Natalie Joy Johnson!

Now in its second year, Pride Anthems the hit concert celebrating the queer liberation movement from Stonewall to today, has toured the country with stops in California, Washington, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin and more! Join in at Joe's Pub on Wednesday, June 26th, 9:30pm to celebrate Pride Month and the legacy of the LGBTQ movement and history with Pride Anthems: a musical journey told through the songs celebrated by the queer community over the last 50 years. From Donna Summer and Queen to George Michael, Rupaul, Madonna and Lady Gaga, get ready to dance the night away to this music which evokes the struggles, heartache, and liberation of queer lives then and now.

Featuring Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots, Spelling Bee), Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka; Kinky Boots), and Grammy-nominated recording artist and actor, Marty Thomas, with musical direction by Brian J. Nash, backed by a band featuring William Shishmanian (guitar), Sean Murphy (bass) and Elena Bonomo (drums), PRIDE ANTHEMS is a show for all ages to come together in song and celebrate how much progress has been made by the LGBTQ+ community.

PRIDE ANTHEMS is produced in partnership with Pride Live. A portion of the proceeds benefit Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center (SNMVC) which will open in June 2024. To learn more about Pride Live, please visit, https://pridelive.org/

