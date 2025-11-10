PRACTICALLY PERFECT: A Musical Tribute To Julie Andrews is Coming to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Practically Perfect: A Musical Tribute to Dame Julie Andrews on Tuesday, December 2nd at 9:30 pm. The Emmy, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning actress Julie Andrews has blessed the musical theatre world and beyond with her incredible talent, bringing some of the world's most unforgettable characters to life through the decades. Join in at 54 Below as performers take on the privilege of honoring her precise diction, legendary bright sound, and illustrious career.

The night will feature her most popular songs from The Sound of Music to Mary Poppins, and everything in between, while also shining a light on her earlier and lesser-known pieces.

Produced by Gabriela Torres and Quinn Kelly, the cast includes Mia Grace Daley, Jamie Glickman (Avenue Q Off Broadway), Laura Sky Herman (Back to the Future National Tour), Selene Klasner, Sophie Lyons, Megan Onello, Aaron Penzel, Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, Emilie Richardson, and Mickey Wirtz. Music directed by Noah Turner.