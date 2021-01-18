PIANO BAR LIVE! Presents Rick Jensen, Renee Katz, Sean Patrick Murtagh And More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, January 19 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Rick Jensen, Renee Katz, Molly Mahoney, Sean Patrick Murtagh, Randy Taylor and Parker Weathersbee, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join us this TUESDAY, January 19th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Singer-songwriter Rick Jensen's compositions have become standards on the New York City club circuit, garnering him critical praise and an impressive collection of awards. He has been seen in venues as diverse as The Duplex cabaret to the stage of Carnegie Hall. Other solo appearances include Washington DC's Source Theatre, The Roslyn Spectrum Theatre in Arlington, VA, The Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at Town Hall, Symphony Space and The Metropolitan Room. The Advocate said of Spring Harvest, the debut CD on which he performs his original material, "there's a new genius in the room... Cole Porter, Peter Allen, Tom Lehrer and Nancy LaMott must be beaming down on their collective progeny." Lee Lessack, Lina Koutrakos and the late Nancy LaMott are just a few of the well known artists to have recorded a Rick Jensen tune.

A MAC Award/Broadway World nominee and author, Renee Katz has appeared in the 2018 Cabaret Convention, the Mabel Mercer Jerome Kern tribute and in many Manhattan cabaret venues. Katz is presently recording her new CD, Winter Awakenings, and as an alumna, will perform in LaGuardia School of the Arts' FAME fundraiser in February. Visit her at http://reneekatzmusic.com/

Molly Mahoney (known as "The Prepared Performer") is a digital growth strategist who specializes in creating authentic Facebook video content and leveraging Bots to skyrocket sales. After her video reached one million viewers organically, she developed her signature "Go Live And Monetize" GLAM method. She's been featured in Inc. magazine and is a contributor to Social Media Marketing World.

Sean Patrick Murtagh, 2020 MAC Award Winner, is an actor and singer originally from the San Francisco Bay Area. His work has been seen on theatrical and cabaret stages on both coasts, Off-Broadway and on TV and in film.

Randy Taylor is a vocalist and aficionado the Great American Songbook and cabaret. He's a Jazz Studies graduate from UCLA's Herb Albert School of Music and also holds a Master's of Business Administration degree in marketing to manage his entertainment career. Taylor belonged to a modern day Ink Spots Quartet for five years and has also sung throughout the US, as well as internationally, including Italy and China.

Parker Weathersbee is an actor known for "American Dynasty" (2015), "The Long Road Home" (2017) and "The Little Francis" (2020). His theatre credits include LES MISERABLES (National Tour) South Pacific and Quanah (Lyric Stage), The King and I(Dallas Summer Musicals) and Miss Saigon (Casa Mañana).