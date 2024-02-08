Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Return to 54 Below This August

54 Below will welcome back Broadway favorites Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp for a celebration of their careers and enduring friendship on August 6-10 & 13-17 at 7pm following a completely sold-out run in January.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, Feb 9 at 12pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, Feb 12 at 12pm, Supporters on Tue, Feb 13 at 12pm, Friends on Wed, Feb 14 at 12pm, and the General Public on Thur, Feb 15 at 12pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/PascalRapp.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below to reprise their brand new duo show! In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories, and fun. Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you'll never forget!

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp in Celebrating Friendship & History plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 6-10 & 13-17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees) - $122.50 includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $186.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $191.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/PascalRapp. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.