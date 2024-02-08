Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Return to 54 Below This August

Performances are on August 6-10 & 13-17 at 7pm.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 1 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below
Review: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Bedazzles at 54 Below Photo 2 Review: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Bedazzles at 54 Below
Review: JOIE BIANCO IS ON FIRE & THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Is Hot Entertainment at Photo 3 Review: JOIE BIANCO IS ON FIRE & THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR at Birdland
Review: Carolyn Montgomery Lovingly Honors Rosemary Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland Photo 4 Review: Carolyn Montgomery Honors Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland

Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Return to 54 Below This August

54 Below will welcome back Broadway favorites Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp for a celebration of their careers and enduring friendship on August 6-10 & 13-17 at 7pm following a completely sold-out run in January.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, Feb 9 at 12pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, Feb 12 at 12pm, Supporters on Tue, Feb 13 at 12pm, Friends on Wed, Feb 14 at 12pm, and the General Public on Thur, Feb 15 at 12pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/PascalRapp.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below to reprise their brand new duo show! In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories, and fun. Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you'll never forget!

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp in Celebrating Friendship & History plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 6-10 & 13-17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees) - $122.50 includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $186.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $191.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/PascalRapp. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jane Summerhays and Janine DiVita Join Marquis Theater Celebration at 54 Below Photo
Jane Summerhays and Janine DiVita Join Marquis Theater Celebration at 54 Below

Jane Summerhays, Diego Prieto, and Janine DiVita have joined the celebration at the Marquis Theater. Find out more about this event at 54 Below!

2
Photos: Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, And More Sing Scott Alan At Birdland Jazz Photo
Photos: Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, And More Sing Scott Alan At Birdland Jazz

On Monday, February 5, Birdland welcomed songwriter Scott Alan back to the historic stage. As always, Scott brought some of today’s brightest theater stars to sing his compositions. See photos from the evening!

3
The Yale Whiffenpoofs Come To 54 Below This February Photo
The Yale Whiffenpoofs Come To 54 Below This February

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Yale Whiffenpoofs on February 21st, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.  Featuring the vocal talents of Sam Ahn, Josh Gonzalez, Clay Jamieson, Ethan Kopf, Jake Latts, Sebastian Li, Gabby Montuori, Liam Richardson, Avalon Scarola, Sarah Sotomayor, Peter Sykes, Luke Tillitski, Abi Yadegar, and Iris Yang.

4
David Nando Rodgers Debut Cabaret MY SUNDAY CLOTHES At The Green Room 42 To Feature Specia Photo
David Nando Rodgers Debut Cabaret MY SUNDAY CLOTHES At The Green Room 42 To Feature Special Guest Alexandra Silber

Join David Nando Rodgers and special guest Alexandra Silber for an unforgettable evening of cabaret at The Green Room 42. A survivor in more ways than one, and a believer of 'try, try again,' he will lend his baritone voice and interpretive skills to musical selections from Sondheim to Celine to Phantom-with-a-twist...and more.

More Hot Stories For You

David Marino, Finalist On Canada's THE VOICE, to Perform at Birdland Jazz ClubDavid Marino, Finalist On Canada's THE VOICE, to Perform at Birdland Jazz Club
Sarrah Strimel Bentley Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 BelowSarrah Strimel Bentley Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below
Karen Mason Stars in MORE THAN ALL THE SKY at The Green Room 42Karen Mason Stars in MORE THAN ALL THE SKY at The Green Room 42
Carnegie Hall Celebrates Steve & Eydie This Valentine's DayCarnegie Hall Celebrates Steve & Eydie This Valentine's Day

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
WICKED
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You