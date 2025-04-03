Broadway-Studded Brandi Carlile Tribute Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Ayanna Charity, Lauren McCoig, & friends in 54 Sings Brandi Carlile on April 30, 2025 at 9:30pm.

Ayanna Charity and Lauren McCoig join a cast of Broadway and cabaret's brightest to celebrate 11-time GRAMMY Award winner Brandi Carlile. From high octane belting to soulful acoustic tunes, you can expect a rockin' night of contemporary folk/Americana.

Brandi's music evokes the ebbs and flows of human life. Through her earnest storytelling, Brandi has won fans all over the world and is respected by fellow rock icons Elton John and Joni Mitchell. Brandi is also a powerful advocate and mainstay of the LGBTQ music scene.

We'll be singing down hits such as “The Story,” “The Joke,” “You and Me On the Rock,” “Right on Time,” and more. Brandi Carlile will not appear at this performance. Music direction by Kyle Branzel.

Starring Ayanna Charity (Together at Cleveland Playhouse), Lauren McCoig, Hannah Bakke, Briana Carlson-Goodman (Ragtime at New York City Center, Doctor Zhivago, Les Misérables), Beth DiMichele (Do Re Mi and Pete the Cat off-Broadway), LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, Lizzie Markson (national tours of Hadestown and Mamma Mia!), Katryna Marttala, Leslie Meloni, and Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd off-Broadway, Beautiful national tour)

Comments