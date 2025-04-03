Andrea Marcovicci Will Perform at 54 Below For Mother's Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Andrea Marcovicci in Perspicacity: A Mother's Day Celebration on Sunday, May 11th 2025 at 7:00pm. Andrea returns to Broadway's Living Room with a brand new show filled with her signature wit and a guarantee of a torch song, or two. Focusing on the loving relationship of parent and child, Andrea will offer her unique perspective on this tender journey through story and song. The show will feature music that spans the American Songbook, plus several modern day songs, and a few surprises along the way. And, fans can look forward to a special tribute to 1940's torch singer, Helen Stuart, (Andrea's mother) who regularly appeared at The Oak Room of the Algonquin whenever her daughter was in residence.

With a special guest appearance by MAC, Bistro Award winner, and 54 Below alum, Lauren Fox (The Evolution of Joni Mitchell), this is sure to be a wonderful evening celebrating all things Mom.

Andrea will be joined at the piano by Musical Director, Gerald Sternbach, along with Yair Evnine on Cello & Guitar.

For the first time ever, Andrea will LIVE STREAM her show, direct from 54 Below in New York City! Andrea is thrilled to invite her many devotees to join her on this new adventure. Fans from coast to coast, and beyond, with fond memories of Andrea's many cabarets, have asked for an opportunity to experience a live show once again. If you're in New York City on Mother's Day, be a part of the live audience. If not, you can still enjoy the show in the comfort of your living room. Streaming Tickets are $29 (includes $4 in fees), and are available through 54below.org/AndreaMarcovicciLIVE. Shows are streamed live only and will not be available on demand afterwards.

Andrea Marcovicci in Perspicacity: A Mother's Day Celebration plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, May 11th 2025. Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) – $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees), VIP Seating: $79 (includes $9 in fees), Premiums: $101 (includes $11 in fees). Prices shown are only valid for online purchases. Additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

