November 10th to Bring Teresa Fischer & Mary Sheridan to 53 Above Broadway with WE'RE BACK!

Two of NYC's award-winning singers join forces to interpret songs of love and belonging that reach into the rich history of Broadway and pop gems from yesterday and today. 2019 MAC Hanson Award recipient Teresa Fischer and recent NY Independent Theater Award winner Mary Sheridan come back to the cabaret stage with an evening of musical delights. This is their first duo show together having worked previously on the Spotlight On Cabaret shows Joyful Noise and Through The Years. Kent Cozad is on board as director and Musical Director, Paul Chamlin, will be at the piano.

We're Back's outstanding material ranges from Kander & Ebb to Stephen Sondheim to Peggy Lee to Nanci Griffith. "These terrific soloists have a unique and beautiful sound together." says Mr. Cozad "Audiences are going to really love this show," he adds.

Cabaret veteran Teresa Fischer returns to the stage following her critically lauded show: More Than You Know - A Tribute to Rosemary Clooney which was preceded by the highly praised shows: Joyful Noise, What's Next? and Comedy Roulette. She released her debut CD Let It Go in 2012 and a holiday CD with Andrew David Sotomayor and Candice Corbin entitled: Christmas Is.... Teresa is not only a MAC recipient, but also the winner of the much coveted Tomatoes Got Talent contest in 2017!

Gertrude in Hamlet, Savage in Savage in Limbo, Alma in Summer and Smoke and Maxine in Tongue of Bird are the intricate roles veteran of NY stages Mary Sheridan has taken on in prestigious venues such as Urban Stages, The Culture Project, NYTW and Theatre Row.

We're Back's creative team of Director Kent Cozad and Musical Director Paul Chamlin complete this perfect musical picture. Kent has been a theatre director for more than 30 years and has an impeccable ear for music. Paul is in high demand as a coach accompanist and repertoire/audition specialist for private students and performance classes throughout the city. He has served as musical director for many performers over the past twenty years including Ervin Drake, Marty Richards, and Len Cariou. Paul is the Musical Director for the Friar's Club Divo and Diva Nights featuring Anita Gillette, Sal Viviano, Beth Leavel, Brad Oscar and Sidney Myer, among many others.

Come out and celebrate New York Cabaret once again with the musical stylings of Teresa Fischer and Mary Sheridan in We're Back! Wednesday, November 10 at 7:00PM and Sunday, November 21 at 3:00PM

Ticket info below:

$20 CASH at the door [Save $5 when you purchase your tickets online]

$15 in Advance at www.53Above.com:

+2 Drink Minimum at the club

Proof of vaccination required.