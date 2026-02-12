Norm Lewis to Return to 54 Below with BROADWAY & BEYOND

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It is summertime, and Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is back at 54 Below with Broadway & Beyond June 14 – 20 at 7pm.

Known for Christmas shows that have become the stuff of legend at the venue, the Broadway favorite returns this season for a limited run of seven nights, bringing back his acclaimed non-holiday series in an all-new edition audiences will not want to miss.

The timing could not be more perfect. With the Tony Awards just a week earlier, Norm takes the stage June 14 through June 20, continuing that celebration of musical theatre while also sharing other beloved songs that have shaped his life and career.

He is joined onstage, and off, by his usual crew of misfits, with a live band and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander. With Norm Lewis, you know it is always a party.

Norm Lewis: Broadway & Beyond plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 14 – 20 at 7pm. Cover charges are $57 (includes $7 in fees) – $117.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $182 (includes $17 in fees) - $187 (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.