Norm Lewis, Javier Muñoz, and Paige Davis Join CHICAGO 50th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below

Dancers Over 40 will begin their fourth decade as an organization with a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of CHICAGO; past, present and future, honoring Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera, Jerry Orbach and Ann Reinking, with original and revival cast members, hosted by Golden Globe nominee and former revival Roxie Hart, Marilu Henner.

Performers and participants include original cast members Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark, Michon Peacock, Gene Foote, Gary Gendell, Candace Tovar, Marsha Bagwell, original standby for Mary McCarty, Monica Tiller, original dance alternate, and Lenora Nemetz, original standby for Roxie and Velma and Velma replacement in the Broadway company. Also on hand, Broadway original revival members James Naughton, David Sabella, Mindy Cooper Grenke and Michelle M. Robinson, along with Greg Butler, Paige Davis, Dylis Croman, Jeff Gorti and Kristen Faith Oei, and special guests Lee Roy Reams, Norm Lewis, Javier Muñoz, Fred Barton and Michael-Demby Cain.

And from the Verdon/Fosse Legacy, dancers Coleen Underriner and Jake Siffert. Also in attendance will be Peter Talbert (Ann Reinking's husband).

DO40 has produced many Fosse/Verdon events over the past 20 years, including the Women of Fosse, The Men of Fosse, I'm not Lola, The Verdon/Fosse Legacy and the 40th Anniversary of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. DO40 is proud to preserve the History, Legacy and Lives of all the wonderful dancers and theatrical artists in our community.

This is Dancers Over 40's second foray at 54 Below, where many DO40 members have performed for other events and benefits. DO40 is known to give back to the community, especially Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where they have raised over $60,000 at the BC/EFA annual flea market over the past 17 years. DO40's dance concerts have benefited BC/EFA, the Anti-Violence Project, the Entertainment Community Fund and Project Achieve/NYBlood Center and Columbia University's HIV Vaccine Trials Unit. This is only the

second benefit for the organization itself in over...30 years.

This special event is produced by DO40 in collaboration with Charles Kirsch. Michael Lavine is musical director. The show is directed by CHICAGO revival alums and DO40 members Stephanie Pope-Lofgren and assistant director Mamie Duncan-Gibbs.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership- driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while paying it forward to the next generation. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

