Nina West and Dan Amboyer Will Lead CHANNING/TATUM at the Green Room 42

Performances will run February 7-8.

By: Jan. 28, 2025
Nina West and Dan Amboyer Will Lead CHANNING/TATUM at the Green Room 42 Image
RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West and heartthrob Dan Amboyer (TV's Younger and William & Catherine) will join forces as Carol Channing and Channing Tatum in a concert presentation of Channing/Tatum at The Green Room 42. Performances will run February 7-8.

Channing Tatum has one night to become a Broadway star – helped by the ghost of Carol Channing – in order to rescue his own career, and Carol’s eternal spirit, from oblivion. Come see two iconic Channings share the stage in this cheeky, campy, sexy, and heartwarming musical buddy comedy you never knew you needed.

Also featuring DeMarius Copes (Some Like It Hot, Elf) as A Lot of Different People. Original book, music and lyrics by Adam Overett (My Life is a Musical) and music direction/orchestrations by Michael Ferrara (Spamalot). Co-conceived by Zachary Laks (Bright Colors, Bold Patterns). 




