Nicolette Blount Joins Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show at The Green Room 42

Nicolette Blount will join Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm. Blount is a Chickasaw composer, lyricist, playwright, performer, producer, and founder of NativeTheatreArtists.com. She is also a devoted mother to three incredible daughters: Gwyneth, Logan, and Hannah, who continually inspire her to create bold, meaningful work.

Blount is the first Native American to receive the Dramatists Guild Foundation's National Musical Theatre Fellowship. Nicolette is the creator, co-writer, composer, and lyricist of Savage: The Unconquerable Wanda Savage, a groundbreaking musical and two-time O'Neill semifinalist, inspired by her Chickasaw great-grandmother, Wanda Savage. She is currently writing a creative nonfiction book about Wanda's extraordinary life, represented by Park & Fine Literary and Media.In addition to Savage, Nicolette is developing several female-forward musicals, including Off With Your Head (reimagining the life of a mother: The Queen of Hearts), Riot Grrrl, and Bad Girls of the Bible.

Her music has been featured at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, and the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The self-produced EP and singles from Savage the Musical have been streamed over 68,000 times across all major platforms, with 100% of proceeds donated to the Oklahoma Alliance Against Violence in support of the MMIW movement.

Through her company, Take My Shot Productions, Nicolette has co-produced the Off-Broadway musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, is a co-producer of In Pieces (currently in development), an associate producer on the Broadway concept album for Winner, and a supporter of the Museum of Broadway and the Off-Broadway production Millennials Are Killing Musicals. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, Beyond Music, Songwriters Guild of America, The Society of Composers and Lyricists, TRU, RISE, MUSE, and Maestra.

Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Previously announced performers include Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten!) Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Jonathan Dinklage (Hamilton), Missy Dowse (Lucky Stiff), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Ilene Graff (Promises, Promises, Mr. Belvedere), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma, Spring Awakening), Pearl Sun (Come From Away, If/Then).

Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.