Nicole Henry, Jim Caruso and More to Perform at Birdland in April

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a full slate of nightly performances all April long.

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Eliane Elias, Anais Reno Quartet, Matt Cusson, Joey Alexander, Emily Braden, Nicole Henry, Chad LB Quartet, Joe Alterman Trio w/ Houston Person Album Release Celebration, Joanne Halev in “Sailing On,” Emmet Cohen Trio, Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus, I Wish You Love: The French Songbook with David Marino, and The Mingus Big Band.

Birdland Theater will present Donny McCaslin Quintet, Jocelyn Gould Quartet, Allan Harris, and Billy Stritch Trio.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Hilary Kole Quartet, Pasquale Grasso Trio, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

April 1-5 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/1-3); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/4-5) – Birdland

Jazz Club

Eliane Elias

With over 2.2 million albums sold to date, Eliane Elias’ singular sound is one of the most unique and immediately recognizable in jazz. Elias blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her instrumental jazz, classical and contemporary skills as a vocalist and pianist. The New York Times has described Elias’ live concert as “a celebration of the vitality of a culture overflowing with life and natural beauty” and JAZZIZ has called her “a citizen of the world” and “an artist beyond category.” Her most recent recording, MIRROR MIRROR (Candid, 2021) – a set of duets with Eliane and the late Chick Corea, and Eliane and Chucho Valdez – won the 2022 GRAMMY® Award for Best Latin Jazz Album. With her quartet of bass master Marc Johnson (Bill Evans Trio), drummer Rafael Barata (Ivan Lins), and guitarist Leandro Pellegrino—plus special guests—she will deliver her trademark brilliance for Birdland audiences.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 4-6 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Donny McCaslin Quintet

“It’s a fresh wind that blows against the empire.” Acclaimed saxophonist and composer Donny McCaslin’s life in music stands as a testament to the power of an artist to pursue a vision beyond the ordinary and off the well-trodden. As a young artist, his four-year stint with Gary Burton’s quintet, and his subsequent three-year stretch with the legendary Steps Ahead, as well as work with Maria Schneider, Danilo Pérez, The Gil Evans Orchestra, and Elvis Costello shaped and honed his direction. His collaboration with David Bowie on the superstar’s final album, “Blackstar,” spurred McCaslin to dive headlong into a new art-rock focus, producing a number of recordings including 2018’s “Blow” (New Jazz Album of the Year, JazzJapan) and 2023’s “I Want More,” primers in a contemporary jazz fusion that pushes harder against traditional conceptual notions of the music. He brings his quintet for this weekend engagement at the Theater, featuring an explosive cast: the harmonica player Gregoire Maret, bassist Scott Colley, guitarist Ben Monder, and drummer Jonathan Blake.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 6 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Anaïs Reno Quartet

Anaïs Reno is a New York City-based jazz singer and composer who has studied jazz performance at SUNY Purchase. Having been a YoungArts winner for four years, she has received several accolades including the jazz award in the American Traditions Competition, the Mabel Mercer competition and Julie Wilson award. Anaïs has performed in venues such as Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Dizzy’s Club Madison Square Garden, the Caramoor Jazz Festival, PizzaExpress as part of the London Jazz Festival, the Edinburgh Jazz Festival, and others. In 2021, her debut album “Lovesome Thing”, celebrating Ellington and Strayhorn featuring Emmet Cohen, rose to number 6 on the jazz chart; in the same year, she took part in a video with NYCNext celebrating the reopening of New York after Covid-19 singing Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” alongside a variety of stars including Idina Menzel and Stephen Colbert, and sang "America the Beautiful'' for the Mets/Yankees 9/11 game on national television. Anaïs released a live record with London’s PizzaExpress in February of 2024 and is celebrating the release of her sophomore studio album titled “Lady of the Lavender Mist” under Club44.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 7 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Matt Cusson

Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, pianist, and producer Matt Cusson will make his highly anticipated Birdland solo debut this April! Matt’s recent tours with Christina Aguilera, singing the acclaimed duet “Say Something” with her, as well as his tour with India.Arie, opening with the inaugural winner of The Voice, Javier Colon, and singing in a trio with India and Javier during the shows—or his two singles with nine-time Grammy Award Nominee, Dave Koz. At Birdland, Matt will be joined by an exceptional trio featuring guitarist Andy Sorenson (Albert Lee, Peter Asher), bassist Tim Weisman (Dom McLennon, Similar Kind), and drummer Jonathan Barber (Pat Metheny). Expect original tracks from Matt's forthcoming third album, including the latest single “She Don’t Mind.” Additionally, Matt will perform his critically acclaimed song "Every Step," which earned him the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Award. Fans can also expect a mix of timeless covers, including Kenny Loggins' "Heart to Heart" and The Bee Gees' classic hit "How Deep Is Your Love." Having performed alongside music legends such as Stevie Wonder, Anderson .Paak, James and Livingston Taylor, and Leslie Odom Jr., Matt Cusson has established himself as a remarkable talent in both the jazz and pop worlds. Don’t miss this special performance at Birdland!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM (4/8-10); 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM (4/11-12) – Birdland Jazz Club

Joey Alexander Trio

3x Grammy nominee and early piano prodigy Joey Alexander returns to Birdland with new fire. 2023’s “Continuance” (Mack Avenue) and 2022’s “Origin” (Mack Avenue) were met with critical acclaim; the latter featuring his heavy-hitting trio of Kendrick Scott and Larry Grenadier, as well as his collaborators Chris Potter and Gilad Hexelman. The passionate virtuoso Alexander has been in the company of masters for now quite some time. At only 21 years old, he has already lived a musician’s dream life, performing on the world’s biggest stages (Obama’s White House, the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Newport Jazz Festival) with its most revered names (Wayne Shorter, Wynton Marsalis, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Esperanza Spalding)—all since the age of 11. For this week at the Jazz Club, Alexander will bring the latest moment of his mature genius to your ears.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 11-13 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Jocelyn Gould Quartet

JUNO award-winning guitarist Jocelyn Gould is a straight-ahead swinging practitioner whose work with her own quartet, as well with artists like Freddy Cole, Etienne Charles and Michael Dease, has led to international acclaim. Gould has spent the last several years touring extensively. Last year she completed a 10 week, 45 city tour produced by Jazz At Lincoln Center and IMG Artists as part of a show called “Sing and Swing,” where she performed as a leader at iconic venues Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, Birdland and London’s Pizza Express; and in late 2023 she toured her release “Sonic Bouquet” (nominated for another JUNO award) across the US, Canada, and Europe. Gould endorses Benedetto Guitars, whose CEO Howard Paul has called Gould “a leader in the next generation of great mainstream jazz guitarists.” Her debut release as a leader, “Elegant Traveler,” won a 2021 JUNO for Jazz Album of the Year. She released her latest album, “Portrait of Right Now,” in October of 2024. Enjoy her quartet, where she delivers feel-good music with a fresh, bluesy sensibility.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 13 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Emily Braden

Emily Braden is the winner of New York City's “Best of the Best” Jazzmobile Vocal Competition and a two-time cultural ambassador with the US Embassy’s Arts Envoy Program. Originally from Boise, Idaho, the Harlem-based Braden is beloved in NYC—NYC performances include Birdland Jazz Club, Blue Note Jazz Club (Groove Series), and The Jazz Club at Aman, with residencies at The 55 Bar and Minton’s Playhouse. Braden’s sophomore album, “Cannon & Sparrow,” was released spring 2023 and is a “celebration of resilience,” further defining Braden’s powerhouse blend of jazz and soul, and featuring standards and her arresting original songwriting. Whether she’s engaging audiences with an intimate ballad or an upbeat, swinging number, Braden’s mastery of phrasing and improvisation sets her apart.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 14 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Henry

After a sold-out debut performance, singer Nicole Henry brings her band back to Birdland. The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times Magazine have praised this adept vocalist, who BroadwayWorld Miami named her “Vocalist of the Decade” and who Billboard says “aims right for the emotional center.” Henry’s 20-year recording career has included 8 critically acclaimed chart-topping CDs, four top-ten jazz albums on the U.S. Billboard, JazzWeek, HMV Japan, and U.K. Sweet Rhythms charts, and a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance.” She was also hailed as one of eight “Black Artists Making Waves in 2024” and earned four “Nicole Henry Days” in the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County for her career accomplishments and philanthropic involvement, especially for her support for organizations nurturing children. Hot House Jazz said, “Few voices can set a listening room on fire, then let it burn into a cinder like Nicole Henry’s.” Since late 2019, Ms. Henry’s return to the theatrical stage garnered critical praise for her roles in “The Bodyguard,” “The Color Purple,” and the debut “A Wonderful World,” based on the life of Louis Armstrong. Expect a dazzling display.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 15-19 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM (4/15-17); 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM (4/18-19) – Birdland Jazz Club

Chad LB Quartet

Celebrated as a saxophone prodigy from a young age, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown is now an internationally-recognized musician, seen on world stages with Taylor Swift, Chris Botti, the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, and his own groups. Performances at Carnegie Hall, the Super Bowl, and Madison Square Garden have been highlights in his star-studded career, and his albums have met great critical acclaim: critic Doug Ramsey named Lefkowitz-Brown’s debut album, Image Manifesto, “Debut Album of the Year,” and DownBeat named Onward, his May 2017 release, an Editor’s Pick for 2017. His two 2021 releases—Open World, featuring greats Lionel Loueke, Randy Brecker, and other stars, and Quartet Sessions featuring his brilliant peers—were released on La Reserve.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 18-20 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Allan Harris

Enjoy the rich baritone voice of Allan Harris, whose luxurious balladry and bluesman slickness make him one of jazz’s leading men. With 16 albums as a leader, Harris has been prodigious throughout his career, and he counts among his highlights performances at festivals and halls in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as at the 2012 London Olympics. At home, he has toured nationally and performed at top venues such as New York's Lincoln Center and D.C.'s Kennedy Center. Harris is also an accomplished guitarist. A three-time recipient of the New York Nightlife Award for “Outstanding Jazz Vocalist” and the DownBeat Critics Poll Award for “Rising Star Vocalist,” Harris brings his storied life into each song.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 20 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Joe Alterman Trio w/ Houston Person: “Brisket for Breakfast” Album Release Celebration

Enjoy a night with Birdland favorite Joe Alterman as he celebrates the release of his new recording, “Brisket for Breakfast” with tenor saxophonist legend Houston Person! Alterman is the pianist who Ramsey Lewis calls “a joy to behold”; who Les McCann calls “a giant”; and whose warm, upbeat pianism calls forth the exuberant wit of Ahmad Jamal, the blues of Red Garland, and the reflections of Bill Evans. An Atlanta native who has been performing in New York City for over ten years, his last releases were Joe Alterman Plays Les McCann: Big Mo & Little Joe (August 2023) and Solo Joe: Songs You Know both in the same month. His prior recording, The Upside of Down, captured the power of two sets he played at Birdland in 2019 and 2020 in the months just preceding the pandemic. Alterman’s expertise lies in his ability to bring the heat on keys, conjuring up the down-home good feelings which we so badly need right about now. Perhaps this is why famed jazz critic Nat no Hentoff says that the young pianist “would have been able to hold his own jamming with...Lester Young, Count Basie, Oscar Peterson, and Duke Ellington.” In this engagement, he will be jamming with jazz royalty in the form of Houston Person, whose soulful saxophone cry brought him into collaboration with Horace Silver, Lena Horne, Ron Carter, and so many others throughout the second half of the 20th century. Let Alterman and Person swing you out of your seats. Don’t be surprised if you dance the whole show!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 21 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Joanne Halev in “Sailing On”

Joanne Halev will share songs and stories that illuminate life’s little miracles in “Sailing On.” She will weave her stories through the lens of brilliant music and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, Carol Hall, Rodgers & Hart, Amanda McBroom, Francesca Blumenthal, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Dillie Keane, and more. You’ll travel from the rocky coast of Maine to The Dairy State, from Manhattan's Lower East Side to Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley to Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, and even to Brooklyn -- long before it became a haven for hipsters! Expect tales of first loves and rites of passage, whooping cough and waterbeds, fate, friendship, and one fabulous farm boy -- all shared with keen observations, wry humor, and surprising candor. This show will be musical directed by Alex Rybeck, directed by Sara Louise Lazarus, with Tom Hubbard on bass. Joanne Halev received the prestigious Bistro Award in 2020 for her much-lauded debut show, "Like a Perfumed Woman," which premiered in 2019 at Birdland Theatre.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 22-26 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM (4/22-24); 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM (4/25-26) – Birdland Jazz Club

Emmet Cohen Trio

Virtuoso pianist Emmet Cohen has taken the jazz world by storm. When the pandemic caused lockdown in March 2020, the pianist—Cole Porter Fellow of the American Pianists Association, 1st prize winner of the 2019 American Pianists Awards, and Finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition—decided to begin filming concerts from his Harlem apartment, calling them “Live From Emmet’s Place” and featuring his trio of bassist Russell Hall and drummer Kyle Poole with special guest friends. The series became an instant hit; his Youtube channel now boasts over 1,000 videos with an accumulated nearly 50 million views, and Emmet’s Place is a (literal) household name in jazz.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 25-27 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Billy Stritch Trio

Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza Minnelli, Billy toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony’s pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country. He is proud to call Birdland his musical home in New York and this will mark his twelfth annual engagement at the legendary nightclub. His 2022 engagement was named Best Jazz Vocal Show of that year by BroadwayWorld, and he was recently named Best Musical Director for an unprecedented sixth time. Billy also serves as musical director for such leading vocalists as Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Linda Lavin. He has recorded five solo CDs and his latest CD release “Billy’s Place” (Club44 Records). He will be joined by Michael O’Brien (bass) and Eric Halvorson (drums). “On top of his warm voice and pianistic virtuosity,” says Patrick Honoré of Musical Theater Review, London 2022, “Billy Stritch really has the gift of communicating with his audience and holding them in the palm of his hand, even though his hands are often on the keyboard!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 27 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Yardbird Big Band Directed by David DeJesus

Can it really be over 100 years since the genius Charlie “Yardbird” Parker graced us with his music? As moving and brilliant as ever, Bird’s compositions and improvisations are the subject of great celebration and study to this day. On October 20th, join the Yardbird Big Band, directed by (Birdland Big Band director) David DeJesus, for a tribute to the great master’s music. This band has brought together some of the best musicians in New York City—Helen Sung, Mark Gross, Jon Beshay, Jeb Patton, Todd Coolman, and so many others—to play Bird’s songs, and DeJesus—an expert on the life of Charlie Parker—will guide audiences informatively through this evening of iconic music. The songs may be classic, but the arrangements are fresh. Enjoy the Yardbird Big Band and celebrate the life and legacy of this musical superhero.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 28 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

I Wish You Love: The French Songbook with David Marino

Vocal legend Marilyn Maye said of David Marino: “One word: phenomenal! He's just brilliant and his singing is just wonderful.” A finalist from Canada’s “The Voice,” David Marino is a singer making headway internationally, performing at prestigious venues and jazz clubs across North America. Marino performs regularly at Place des Arts in Montreal, and at Birdland with Billy Stritch. David just completed his West Coast US debut tour starting in San Francisco, and was just in Rome making his European debut in September. Marino is an actor as well, and a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse. He recently played the lead role of Melchior in Contact Theatre's production of the musical Spring Awakening. Marino is a proud advocate for mental health causes, and has helped raise $50,000 for the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal. Next up, Marino will be releasing his first live EP in 2025 and is currently working on his debut studio album. Jane Monheit, the Grammy Award-nominated jazz singer says: “Truly one of the most gorgeous voices I’ve ever heard. Please go see him."

$35 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 29 - May 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM (4/29-5/1); 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM (5/2-3) – Birdland Jazz Club

The Mingus Big Band

Celebrating the music of its founder Sue Mingus’s late husband, this Grammy-winning and 4-time Grammy-nominated ensemble plays with fire and imagination. The Mingus Big Band and its two sister ensembles, Mingus Dynasty and Mingus Orchestra, held a famed weekly residency in New York City for decades until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. But they are still swinging as hard as ever, and with this 6-night run at the jazz club, they are bound to knock the socks off of their audience. Charles Mingus was known for powerful bass playing, his groundbreaking compositions of visionary genius, and his openness to the individual personalities of the members of his groups. The Mingus Big Band continues this legacy with a cast of New York’s most inventive, accomplished jazz musicians.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 (Mondays and Tuesdays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday evening in April at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector’s item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

April 7, 14, 21, 28 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you’re gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing’s for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso’s Cast Party remains a can’t-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America’s own great art form. Now in its 21st year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city’s best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano’s now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. In April, catch Mike Stern (guitar 4/2, 4/9, 4/23) and Pasquale Grasso (guitar, 4/16, 4/30).

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 3, 10, 17, 24 (Thursdays) 5:30 PM & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style group which for decades has served as Woody Allen’s band of choice in his movies, concert tours and other performances—including, on the silver screen, the celebrated Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Appearing on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States, the group features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums). Catch them each Thursday at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 4, 11, 18, 25 (Fridays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn’t another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 5 (Saturdays except 4/12, 4/19, 4/26) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Hilary Kole Quartet

The wonderful Hilary Kole is proud to be making her return to Birdland, where she led many jazz parties and performed for many years. A singer, composer, and arranger who has headlined in the United States and around the world at the Umbria Jazz Festival, The Montreal Jazz Festival, Town Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and throughout Japan and Europe, Kole has recorded with music legends David Brubeck, Oscar Peterson, Michel Legrand, Hank Jones, John Pizzarelli, Monty Alexander, Kenny Barron, and Freddy Cole, the Indianapolis Symphony, and The Colorado Symphony, among others. Her debut recording, “Haunted Heart,” was released to critical acclaim in 2009, winning the Gold Disc Award in Japan and receiving a 4-star review in Downbeat. Her sophomore recording, “You Are There,” was named as “Record Of The Year” in USA Today, as well as receiving the 2010 Bistro Award for “Record of the Year.” Kole’s third release, “A Self- Portrait,” earned a place on a USA Today top 10 list. She is also a Delius Award-winning composer and a 3-time award-winner with the National Federation of Music for her compositions.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 12, 19, 26 (Saturdays except 4/5) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Pasquale Grasso Trio

Praised by Pat Metheny as “maybe the best jazz guitar player I’ve heard in my entire life,” the stunning guitarist Pasquale Grasso is one of the most beautiful and innovative musical voices of a generation. Grasso’s eloquent classical technique, jazz phrasing, bebop rhythms and nimble fret fireworks have distinguished him as a celebrated 21st century virtuoso. He has recorded 11 albums on the Sony Masterworks label, showcasing Grasso in solo-guitar format; and he performed on the 2x-Grammy-winning Samara Joy’s two recordings, Linger Awhile and Samara Joy.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 6, 13, 20, 27 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world’s most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O’Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music’s most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

