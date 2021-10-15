Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar to Bring SUPERHEROES IN LOVE to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar in Superheroes in Love on November 30th at 10 p.m. Known for their roles in Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, Wicked and West Side Story, this married dynamic duo will share their intimate story of how they met and how their love blossomed through an evening of song and dance.

With Gillian Berkowitz (Head Over Heels, Jersey Boys, School of Rock, Avenue Q) as musical director and on the piano, Mike Preen (Rock of Ages) on the upright bass and Elena Bonomo (SIX, Waitress) on drums, Superheroes in Love features a range of songs from classic Broadway to pop music, a few surprises and as much dance as the 54 Below stage can take! This unique love story is one not to be missed. Come spend a night with this Broadway power couple to celebrate life, love and the start of the holiday season!

Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) November 30th at 10 p.m. There is a $30-40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT NICOLAS AND DESIRÉE

Nicolas Dromard started his Broadway career in Susan Stroman's Oklahoma! where he understudied the role of Will Parker. He later went on to perform with Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. He was most recently seen closing the Broadway companies as Bert and Tommy DeVito, in Mary Poppins and Jersey Boys. On Broadway, Desirée Davar was in the 2010 revival of West Side Story standing by for Anita and was most recently seen regionally in roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. They created, wrote, and choreographed their show "Superheroes in Love" for Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, California, have performed with pops symphonies across the States and on cruises, and have been in National and International tours all over the world.