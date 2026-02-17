New York Irish Center To Present 5th Annual 40 SHADES OF GREEN St. Patrick’s Day Marathon

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Irish Center has announced the partial line-up for its fifth annual 40 SHADES OF GREEN St. Patrick’s Day marathon, taking place Tuesday, March 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will be held in the Center’s storefront theater, The Reilly Room, in Long Island City.

The six-hour program will feature approximately 50 performers from across the tri-state area and Ireland, with continuous performances and rotating emcees throughout the afternoon and evening. Confirmed performers to date include Donie Carroll & Mo O'Connor; Bronagh and Bob Batch; Tim Connell; Mary Courtney; Darrah Carr Dancers; Mollie Downes; Colin Harte; JiGGiG; Ceredwin McCooey; John McDermott; Trisha McManus & the McManus School of Irish Dance; and Madelyn Monaghan.

The event has been recognized by Time Out New York as one of the city’s top St. Patrick’s Day activities for four consecutive years. The program is sponsored by Tourism Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland, as well as the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Government of Ireland, and the Office of the Queens Borough President.

Tickets are $40 and provide admission for the full six-hour program. Children under 12 are admitted free. The Center’s downstairs lounge will also be open during the event. Tickets are available at NewYorkIrishCenter.org.

The New York Irish Center, located at 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, presents more than 100 cultural and community events annually and is currently in its 21st anniversary season.