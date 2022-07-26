New Musical Comedy SHOWCASE: A REHEARSAL MUSICAL to Present Concert Reading at The Green Room 42 in September

Showcase: A Rehearsal Musical, an original show by Renn & Reifler, will have a concert reading on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7pm at Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). There is a crowdfunding campaign via IndieGogo running through August 1, 2022, visit tinyurl.com/SHOWCASEmusicalIndieGogo to donate.

The rehearsal hall closes in an hour, and the BFA musical theatre students desperately need one final rehearsal before their morning flight to NYC, after all, tomorrow is their college Senior showcase. But when their aloof professor is nowhere to be found, the class is forced to take both matters into their own hands and their artistic futures as well. Showcase: A Rehearsal Musical examines the hilarity of being a performer, pressures of the industry, and the joy of what it means to dream big-all while crossing your fingers in the hopes that it comes true.

With music and lyrics by Erin J. Reifler (Paradise Square, Oratorio for Living Things), and book and lyrics by Kevin Renn (BLACKS+PHATS, New York Times 'Modern Love'), the concert of Showcase: A Rehearsal Musical will be directed by Carson Crow (Between Here and Where You Are, Daybreak), music directed by Nick Wilders (Jersey Boys, Emojiland), and choreographed by Emily Kelly (Encores! City Center, The Muny). Casting will be announced at a later date, follow @showcasemusical on Instagram for more announcements.

The reading and concert, along with the crowdfunding campaign, are organized and produced by Justin Gates at Beaver Teeth Creative Co.

"Showcase was created to give early career artists and students the opportunity to do work that really reflects them and their experiences, which is why we are primarily casting performers from the cohort of 2020-2021 - particularly those who were unable to have their own senior showcase due to COVID-19," said Renn & Reifler.

For tickets to Showcase: A Rehearsal Musical, visit tinyurl.com/SHOWCASEmusicaltix. For more information about Showcase, email showcaserehearsalmusical@gmail.com.