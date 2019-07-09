New Cabaret MONICA LEWINSKY SINGS YOUR HEART OUT Comes to The Kraine Theater

Monica Lewinsky has changed America's minds about her and now she's coming for your hearts. Written and performed by comedian Amanda Hunt (UCB, Wedding Belles, various basements and backs of bars in New York City and Beyond), this cabaret features characters from recent American history, song parodies from recent American musicals, and wigs from recent American Amazon orders. Come to this show for hot takes and warm feelings.

Created by and starring Amanda Hunt (UCB, Wedding Belles). Directed by Lauren Brickman. Music direction by Kristin Sgarro.

The Kraine Theater - 85 E. 4th St. New York NY

$20 - ticket link

Amanda Hunt is a stand-up comedian, improviser at the Upright Citizens Brigade, and creator and star of Monica Lewinsky Sings Your Heart Out, running at The Kraine Theater in August 2019. You may have seen her sketch work on the stages of UCB, the PIT, or in her web series Wedding Belles. Amanda has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Arizona and has written and performed multiple cabarets in New York since 2010.





