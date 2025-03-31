Nelson Aspen To Debut New Cabaret At Don't Tell Mama This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award winning Nelson Aspen to debut new cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama, July 10 & 17, 7:00pm.

"Kindred Spirits: A Titanic Tale" is an evening of songs and stories based on the compelling new historical fantasy novel by author and singer, Nelson Aspen. Musical Director is Gerry Dieffenbach.

Through humorous recollections and much-loved selections from the Great American Songbook, Aspen shares his own connection to the ill-fated Ship of Dreams. He brings a wealth of expertise to this unique cabaret experience: A familiar face in morning television for three decades, he also hosts the popular "Titanic Talk" podcast and is a sought after speaker on the subject. A veteran performer who has sung everywhere from Hollywood to London's West End and the Sydney Opera House, Aspen won three 2024 Broadway World Cabaret Awards for his Tony Bennett Tribute Show (Best Show, Best Tribute Show, Best Jazz Vocal Show). Popular performers Sidney Myer and Allyson Briggs will make guest appearances during the run.

Personally signed copies of his book will be available for purchase after the performances.

"Kindred Spirits: A Titanic Tale" spans time between the night in 1912 when Titanic met her tragic fate and the hedonistic party scene of modern Manhattan. From rubbing elbows with the "Unsinkable" Molly Brown, John Jacob Astor and other iconic figures to metropolitan globe-trotting in an effort to unravel the mystery of their metaphysical connection, our two heroes are "Kindred Spirits."

Thursdays July 10 & 17, 7:00pm

Doors open 6:15pm

Don't Tell Mama

343 West 46 Street NYC 10036

Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com

$20 Cover & $20 minimum (Must include 2 drinks)

Food menu available.

Cash only.

