Nathalia Raigosa to Join Kevin Davis And The Jazz Catz at El Barrio's Artspace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maestro Kevin Davis and the JAZZ CATZ featuring guest artist, Nathalia Raigosa, will perform on June 24 at 7:00pm at El Barrio's Artspace.

Join a night filled with good vibes and great music as we celebrate America's classical music ... JAZZ and don't forget your dance shoes for the dance numbers led by international dancer/choreographer, Nathalia Raigosa.

Nathalia, the current World Champion in Professional Solo ChaCha, was born in Medellín, Colombia. Today, she stands as one of the most influential women in the global salsa scene

Nathalia founded Folclor Colombiano, a non-profit promoting traditional dance-which helped her expand her career internationally, working in Dubai as a featured performer, teacher, and choreographer. Now based in New York, she is the co-director of Latin Soul Dancers, where she also trained under world-renowned salsa icon, Adolfo Indacochea, with whom she now shares the stage as his dance partner.

Now based in New York, she is the co-director of Latin Soul Dancers, where she also trained under world-renowned salsa icon, Adolfo Indacochea, with whom she now shares the stage as his dance partner.

﻿She also directs multiple teams at Empire Mambo Dance School and continues to shape the next generation of dancers.

With performances and workshops in over 25 countries, Nathalia is celebrated for her precision, power, and storytelling through movement.

The beautiful El Barrio's Artspace again will host the Jazz Catz' high-energy event featuring maestro Kevin Davis and Nathalia Raigosa.

Comments