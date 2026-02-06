Natalie Douglas, Catherine Russell, Melissa Errico, And More Set for Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater This Week

Artists Appearing Include Julie Benko, Jim Caruso, Vince Giordano, Ethan Iverson, Mike Davis, And The Birdland Big Band.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced details of their upcoming programming running February 9 through February 22.
The schedule features performances by Natalie Douglas, Catherine Russell, Julie Benko, Melissa Errico, and THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND. Engagements will take place at both the Jazz Club and Birdland Theater in New York City.
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band recreates the jubilant 1920s jazz sound using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector’s-item drum sets.
$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum
Natalie Douglas – “Tributes: ’70s Soul”
A fourteen-time MAC Award winner, two-time Backstage Bistro Award recipient, and Nightlife Award honoree, Douglas reunites with longtime collaborator Brian Nash to debut a program celebrating 1970s soul music through songs by Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Donna Summer, The Commodores, and others.
VIP $65 / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
The weekly open mic night hosted by Jim Caruso, with Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.
$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Catherine Russell
Performances at 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/10–12) and 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/13–14).
$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Peter Bernstein
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Birdland Big Band
$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Melissa Errico – Lost In His Arms
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Gabrielle Stravelli Trio
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Ye Huang Jazzical with Strings: Lunar New Year Celebration
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Julie Benko & Euphonic Gumbo Mardi Gras Spectacular (and Livestream)
$75 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 Livestream
Chad LB Quartet
Performances at 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/17–19) and 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/20–21).
$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Josh Dunn & Pasquale Grasso
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Ethan Iverson Trio with Buster Williams & Nasheet Waits
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Esteban Castro Trio
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Mike Davis and the New Wonders
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
