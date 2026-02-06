Natalie Douglas, Catherine Russell, Melissa Errico, And More Set for Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater This Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced details of their upcoming programming running February 9 through February 22.

The schedule features performances by Natalie Douglas, Catherine Russell, Julie Benko, Melissa Errico, and THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND. Engagements will take place at both the Jazz Club and Birdland Theater in New York City.

FEBRUARY 9–10

5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band recreates the jubilant 1920s jazz sound using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector’s-item drum sets.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 9

7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas – “Tributes: ’70s Soul”

A fourteen-time MAC Award winner, two-time Backstage Bistro Award recipient, and Nightlife Award honoree, Douglas reunites with longtime collaborator Brian Nash to debut a program celebrating 1970s soul music through songs by Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Donna Summer, The Commodores, and others.

VIP $65 / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

The weekly open mic night hosted by Jim Caruso, with Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 10–14

Birdland Jazz Club

Catherine Russell

Performances at 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/10–12) and 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/13–14).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 11

5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Peter Bernstein

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 12

5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 13

5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Melissa Errico – Lost In His Arms

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 14

5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 15

5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ye Huang Jazzical with Strings: Lunar New Year Celebration

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 16–17

5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Julie Benko & Euphonic Gumbo Mardi Gras Spectacular (and Livestream)

$75 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 Livestream

9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 17–21

Birdland Jazz Club

Chad LB Quartet

Performances at 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/17–19) and 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/20–21).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 18

5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Josh Dunn & Pasquale Grasso

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 19

5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 20

5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Ethan Iverson Trio with Buster Williams & Nasheet Waits

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 21

Birdland Jazz Club

Esteban Castro Trio

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FEBRUARY 22

5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Mike Davis and the New Wonders

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum