NaTasha Yvette Williams, Krystal Joy Brown, Ari Afsar, and More Join THE LEADING LADY CLUB CONCERT at 54 Below

54 Below will present The Leading Lady Club on March 22nd, 2025 at 9:30 PM to celebrate Women's History Month. The cast includes Ari Afsar (Hamilton), Allison Bailey (Wicked), Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton), Adrianna Hicks (Six, Some Like It Hot) Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Talia Sulla, Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot, Wicked), Shira Zionce, “Search for the Next Leading Lady Contest” winner Christine Sta Ana and more.

The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The show will be Music Directed by Nissa Kahle and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

The Leading Lady Club is brought to you by the creators of “The Leading Lady Club Podcast,” a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladycreative.com

