NYC Based Song & Dance Company Guilty Pleasures Cabaret To Debut At The Kraine Theatre

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, is pleased to announce their first live show in a theatre since March 2020. This performance will be presented on Saturday September 11th at 7:30PM EST at the Kraine Theatre in the Lower East Side of Manhattan with a live stream option for audience members who wish to view the show from home.

Producing live theatre in this day and age is no easy feat, but producers and directors Bridget Bose and Andrea Palesh embrace the challenge with open arms. "If we want to keep live performance art alive, we must stay resilient and produce art within guidelines that keep everyone's health and safety in consideration" states Palesh. Bose goes on to add that "we need art more than ever to help navigate our world and heal from the trauma of the past 18 months."

The September 11th cast includes: Andrea Palesh, Annie Ester, Chelsea Lee Wheatley, Gregory Levine, Ellie Cabaret, Jackson Sturkey, Julia Goretsky, Kayla "Queen Irene" Radomski, Madame Bouge, Melissa Buriak, Melissa Cammarata, Shannon McGee, and Zoe Harris.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret will be presented on Saturday September 11 at 7:30pm at the Kraine Theatre at 85 E 4th Street between 3rd Ave and 2nd Ave in Manhattan. Tickets are $20 for in-person, $15 for online streaming, and are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com. Vaccines and masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For a full list of COVID precautions, visit frigid.nyc.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube alone. NYC's Premier Variety Show brings a modern vibe to vintage cabaret and vaudeville - with high caliber variety shows that feature synchronized dancing and live singing courtesy of female vocal group - The Sirens. Produced and directed by a female team, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. This production can be described as an extravaganza in which "Great Gatsby meets Mad Men meets Video Vixens." Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret." They debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows at the renowned Duplex Cabaret Theater. The group has since made The Duplex their performing home, with guest appearances at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Cutting Room, DROM, The Triad, The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret, Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago, and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize and Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, GPC founded the female vocal group - The Sirens, who seamlessly blend retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theatre stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. In 2020, the company quickly and successfully shifted to virtual programming due to pandemic shutdowns. They continue to innovate their productions to work within an ever changing post-pandemic environment.

For more information, please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com