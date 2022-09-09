Mykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This Month

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 PM. Kilgore will perform original selections from his acclaimed debut album, A Man Born Black, in addition to his latest single "The Man in the Barbershop." Tickets are $25-45, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Mykal Kilgore's artistry cuts through traditional barriers and represents the hope of gospel, the soul of R&B, and the vulnerability of country. His debut album, A Man Born Black was released in 2019 and is an exploration of faith, loss, the stumble and spills on the way to maturity, and the beauty of hope and love. In 2021 Kilgore released his single "The Man in the Barbershop" from Affective Music, a story told from a Black gay man's perspective about his experiences at the neighborhood barbershop where people gather and gossip about their community and the world.

At the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, Kilgore made history as the first openly gay artist to receive a nomination in the "Best Traditional R&B Performance" category.

Born and raised in Florida, Mykal moved to Nashville, TN as a hopeful singer and songwriter after attending Florida State University. His voice caught the attention of Tony and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter during an audition. Porter's mentorship opened lanes for Kilgore to move to New York City and to enter the theater world. His Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, The Book of Mormon, and Hair. Mykal has consistently chosen roles that elevate the positive representation of people of color, including The Wiz Live! (NBC) and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC). Most recently, he appeared in Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World at New York City Center Encores!, Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, and The MUNY's Smokey Joe's Cafe.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

New Sounds from the Ancient Instruments of Korea

BLACK STRING

In partnership with The World Music Institute & Korean Cultural Center New York

"Towering, hypnotic, psychedelic Korean post-rock majesty" is how New York Music Daily describes this edgy and improvisational foursome led by Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own. Black String is a quartet named after the Korean zither, geomungo, with percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica also in a mix that swings comfortably between east and west, Korean folk and jazz. Led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, Black String creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that wells up from silence and grasps the senses. The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. Black String is the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing three albums.

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.

Sunday, September 11 at 2:00 PM

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 PM

TAKE3

The Los Angeles-based trio TAKE3 is stopping in New York City during their 9-month "On the Road Again" tour, featuring favorites from Bach to Bieber and showcasing their signature pop/classical mashups. The genre-smashing, Juilliard-trained trio TAKE3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Known for their infectious and down-to-earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves its indelible mark on captivated crowds around the world. They are hot off tour with Yanni, just released a new recording for Sony, and can be heard on the hit shows "The Witcher" and "The Thing About Pam."



Saturday, October 8 at 7:00 PM

DEAN FRIEDMAN

Jersey-born and New York-based, recording artist Dean Friedman is best known for his top-20, pop-hit classic "Ariel," #1 requested song on WNEW-FM and the ultimate suburban ode to a pot-smoking, vegetarian, Jewish girl in a peasant blouse, who lives "way on the other side of the Hudson, deep in the bosom of suburbia." Other hits include his chart-topping hit "McDonald's Girl," covered by Barenaked Ladies, as well as soundtrack work for TV and film, including "A Million Matzoh Balls" from the critically acclaimed cult film, Lemon. Friedman's latest album American Lullaby has received rave reviews as a prescient, poignant and powerful documentation of our present day turmoil, delivering compelling story-songs filled with a powerful mix of poetic insight and wry humor.

Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7 at 7:00 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

EDEN ESPINOSA

Eden Espinosa offers an intimate evening of music and story as she reflects on her roots and offers a glimpse of what's to come. Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway. Eden is fresh off the Broadway National Touring production of Falsettos, in which she played Trina. Eden has also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain at the Old Globe Theatre. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara de Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka , directed by Rachel Chavkin. Her television appearances include shows such as "Law and Order," "Ugly Betty," and "Elementary." Voiceover credits include Cassandra in the Disney Channel's "Tangled: The Series," "Robot Chicken," "MAD TV," "Elena of Avalor," and "Titan Maximum." Eden released her debut album, Look Around, in 2012.

Monday, October 24 at 7:00 PM

MICHAEL SOBIE - "Michael Sings Elton!"

featuring JULIA MURNEY

This evening celebrating Elton John's songbook, from B-sides to his greatest hits, is performed by Michael Sobie with special guest Julia Murney. Sobie has toured the US and world as a pianist and conductor for the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Wicked, and Altar Boyz. He's also worked extensively on TV and films such as A Wrinkle in Time (Disney), Marriage Story (Netflix), "Grace & Frankie" (Netflix), and "Why Women Kill" (CBS). He lives in Los Angeles where he works as a music director, composer, and pianist.

Thursday, October 20 through Monday, October 31

IT: A Musical Parody

Featuring a selection of pop and rock favorites, IT: A Musical Parody stars Garrett Clayton (NBC-TV's Hairspray Live!, "The Fosters"). IT: A Musical Parody follows the haunting plot line in Derry, Maine where seven young outcasts confront their worst nightmare - a shapeshifting evil that emerges from the sewer to prey on children and disguises itself as a clown, known as Pennywise. Taking place over a horrifying summer, the group must band together to overcome their fears and battle the infamous, monstrous demonic evil. This rendition takes inspiration from both the original 1990 classic film and the 2017 re-make, as well as the novel that started it all, ensuring an epically frightful experience. When the piece debuted on the west coast in 2019, the show won six Los Angeles Ovation Awards, including "Best Production of a Musical," "Best Book" and "Best Direction."

Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

SAMANTHA PAULY

Samantha Pauly is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's SIX the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Samantha will sing everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.

Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18 (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

THE SKIVVIES - "Sleigh My Name"

The Skivvies will ring in the holidays with their sizzling holiday show, "Sleigh My Name," celebrating the release of their album of the same name. Special guests to be announced.