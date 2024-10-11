Mykal Kilgore And Jane Summerhays to Sing Lerner & Loewe At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award nominee Mykal Kilgore (Motown, Hair) and Tony Award nominee Jane Summerhays (Me and My Girl, A Chorus Line) will be performing in "Lights, Camera, Lerner & Loewe" on Tuesday, November 5th at 9:30pm, which will showcase music from three of their most cherished movie musicals-Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, and The Little Prince.

They join previously announced Tony Award Honoree Ben Davis (Once Upon a Mattress, New York, New York), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain't Too Proud), and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Camelot). Additional singers are still being added.

The concert will showcase songs from Brigadoon, which celebrates 70 years since its theatrical debut, My Fair Lady, the most successful Lerner & Loewe film adaptation from 60 years ago, and The Little Prince, the duo's final collaboration, now marking 50 years. Hosted by award-winning podcaster and actor Patrick Oliver Jones (Beetlejuice, First Wives Club), the evening will also feature fascinating stories and anecdotes about these iconic films. Music direction is led by Will Curry, associate conductor for the recent Broadway revivals of Camelot and My Fair Lady, and the pianist will be Megan Smythe (The Great Gatsby).

Relive the magic of Lerner and Loewe's cinematic masterpieces through an evening of soaring melodies, romance, and nostalgia. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City. Tickets for in-person attendance and via livestream are available at The Green Room 42.

Patrick Oliver Jones is a two-time Communicator Award winner for his podcasts Closing Night and Why I'll Never Make It. He is currently performing in the Beetlejuice National Tour as Otho and was previously in the original cast of First Wives Club and the national tours of The Addams Family and Evita. He has hosted concerts at The Green Room 42 and 54 Below and has starred in regional productions across the U.S. and internationally.

