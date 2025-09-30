 tracker
Musical Theatre Of Anthem To Present VILLAINS CABARET

The one-night-only fundraiser will be held November 29 at 7 p.m. in Anthem.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) will present Villains Cabaret on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The event will showcase wickedly fun performances by MTA’s Outreach Student Leaders, featuring diabolical solos, dramatic duets, and villainous group numbers in an immersive evening of music and mischief.

The cabaret will immerse audiences in a villain-inspired atmosphere, complete with themed mocktails and concessions. A silent auction will also take place, offering baskets curated and donated by local businesses and community members. Proceeds will support MTA’s programming and initiatives.

MTA’s Villains Cabaret is produced in conjunction with ASCAP and BMI.




