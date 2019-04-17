Moy-Borgen & Bourne's OFFICE PARTY - NSFW Comes to Don't Tell Mama

2019 MAC Award Nominees for Duo/Group Cheo Bourne and Lena Moy-Borgen are back with more cake! Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party is coming to Don't Tell Mama on April 25th at 7pm. Watch them, your party planning committee, as they curate an awesome party for you - and this one is NSFW! Sylvia Feldman is our Employee of the Month and Emily Viega joins in as the new intern! Devon Perry music directs.

Lena Moy-Borgen is a New York City based performer, writer, and drama teacher. She has appeared onstage and off at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Signature Theatre Company, The Public Theatre, PS 122, the Papermill Playhouse, the Bushwick Starr, and more! She was one of the Top 5 contestants in Mama's Next Big Act competition (2016) at Don't Tell Mama's. She was a 2017 Broadway World Cabaret Award nominee for Musical Comedy. Her cabaret shows include LenaLenaLena: The Holiday Show, The Awards Show, and The Super Pregnant Show. She is the Executive Director of Play On! Studios, a theater and music enrichment studio on the Upper West Side (playonstudios.com).

Cheo Bourne is an actor, singer and cabaret artist who toured for 3 years nationally and internationally with the famed singing group The Platters as well as performing his own cabaret works and theater in and around New York City, where he lives. Cheo's cabaret works include Moy-Borgen and Bourne's Office Party, Touche, HELLO, Never Far From Home, You and I, Journey Home and Get Ready. He was first runner up in Mama's Next Big Act competition 2016 at Don't Tell Mama's. Cheo's regional theater credits include Shine! and The Water Dream (New York Musical Theater Festival, NYMF); The Battles (The Gym at Judson); Xanadu, Jerry Springer - The Opera (SpeakEasy Stage Company); Passing Strange, Hot Mikado, Cabaret (New Repertory Theater); Of Mice and Men, Animal Farm (New Rep On Tour); Harriet Jacobs (Underground Railway Theater); HONK! (Wheelock Family Theatre, Best Actor IRNE and Broadway World Award nominations); The Comedy of Errors (Commonwealth Shakespeare Co.);

Don't Tell Mama, 343 46th street between 8th and 9th ave.

April 25th at 7pm

Reserve your tickets now

https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5301-moy-borgen-and-bourne-s-office-party

Call: (212) 757-0788 (after 4pm)





