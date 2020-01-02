Morgan Reilly and Kathryn Francisco Open the Year at Hidden Cabaret

Morgan Reilly and Kathryn Francisco team up to bring their talents to The Hidden Cabaret on Monday, January 6, 2020. Morgan and Kathryn have performed throughout New York but this is the first time they will be sharing the stage.

Kathryn Francisco is a New York City based singer, actress, musician, comedienne, and overall entertainer. Either solo or with her pop/rock band Slash Jackson, Kathryn lights up the stage with her vocals and guitar.

Morgan Reilly arrived in New York in 2015 and has been heard on stage and CD. She is not only a singer but successful songwriter with her self titled CD, Reilly.

The show will begin at 7PM on Monday January 6, 2020 (Doors open at 6 for drinks and dinner) at The Hidden Cabaret at 707 8th Avenue. Visit www.hiddencabaret.com for tickets and a schedule of future cabaret shows.





