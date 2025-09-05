Milkyway Theatre Co. Will Host a Leukemia Benefit Concert at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MilkyWay Theatre Company will host a star studded cast in Leukemia Benefit Concert directed by Edoardo Amador, presented at The Green Room 42 on September 16th, 2025 at 9:30pm in New York City.

MilkyWay Theatre Company was created to support new theater & start conversations inspiring us to be more empathetic with our fellow human beings. It is so important, now more than ever, to fund independent research for cancer, as research is the cure. So let's celebrate the hero's doing the work to find the cure for Leukemia!

Here's a director's statement from Edo: A couple of years ago, we lost my Best Friend’s mom to cancer. I was a Senior in college and I just remember it making those days the hardest I had to deal with in school. Life went on, but it got so much heavier and harder and it just aches thinking about it. It’s actually astounding how common a feeling that is though, the fact that cancer is such a powerful force and it affects pretty much everyone we know. That’s why I think the cabaret is important, to give people who have been affected by this a reason to smile and celebrate that cancer won't take any of us down, that we can come together making art with the goal of finally getting rid of this thing. Research is the cure. Art is the cure. Michelle, this one's for you!

NMDP is a global nonprofit leader working every day to save lives through cell therapy and by making a tax-deductible contribution your gift delivers cures to patients desperate for a second chance at life. The money we raise will add new potential life-saving donors to the NMDP Registry, remove financial barriers to transplant for patients in need and fund groundbreaking research to help patients live longer, healthier lives.