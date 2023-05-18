Mikayla Petrilla Organizes Planned Parenthood Concert at 54 Below, Showcasing LGBTQIA+ Performers for Pride Month

Mikayla Petrilla's Planned Parenthood concert at 54 Below offers a remarkable opportunity to celebrate Pride Month while supporting a critical cause. By uniting the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in a night of extraordinary performances, this event will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, fostering a world that embraces diversity and champions the rights of all individuals.

In a groundbreaking initiative celebrating diversity and inclusivity, Mikayla Petrilla, a prominent LGBTQIA+ activist and renowned performer, has orchestrated a remarkable concert at 54 Below, dedicated to supporting Planned Parenthood and amplifying the voices of LGBTQIA+ artists during Pride Month. This one-of-a-kind event promises to be a spectacular celebration of both music and advocacy.



Scheduled for June 8th at 9:30pm, the concert aims to raise awareness and funds for Planned Parenthood, a leading organization that provides vital healthcare services and reproductive rights advocacy. Mikayla Petrilla, a fierce advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and reproductive justice, has personally taken charge of organizing the concert, combining her passions for music, activism, and social change.



54 Below, a popular venue known for hosting outstanding performances, has gladly offered its space to accommodate this extraordinary event after hosting the concert in November of 2022 featuring the talents of Broadway performers such as T. Oliver Reid, Jelani Remy, Taylor Iman Jones, Sarah Steele, Allie Trimm, Mary Kate Moore, Teal Wicks, Charissa Hogeland and more. With its intimate setting, the concert promises an unforgettable evening that brings together the power of music, the importance of healthcare access, and the celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.



54 Sings For Planned Parenthood concert will shine a spotlight on an impressive lineup of LGBTQIA+ performers who will take the stage to captivate the audience with their exceptional talents. Mikayla Petrilla, known for her breathtaking vocals and captivating stage presence, will be headlining the event. Joining her will be a diverse range of artists from various backgrounds and musical genres, all united by their commitment to equality and inclusivity.



The concert will feature thought-provoking original compositions, classic hits, and powerful renditions, aiming to inspire and foster a sense of community among attendees. Each performance will embody the unique experiences and struggles of LGBTQIA+ individuals, highlighting their strength, resilience, and artistic brilliance.



Mikayla Petrilla emphasized the importance of intersectionality in the concert's lineup, stating, "It's crucial to showcase the diversity within the LGBTQIA+ community, and this concert provides an opportunity to honor the multiplicity of identities and experiences. We want to create an inclusive space where everyone feels seen, heard, and celebrated."



The evening's performance will feature the talents of Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Mary DiGangi, Chase McCall. Cenny Ray (The McKittrick Hotel), Kevin Riddagh, Kelsey Rondeau/Ava Lanche, Becca Suskauer (u/s Vivan Ward PRETTY WOMAN tour), Teddy Yudain (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), and Rachel Zweig, with some more Broadway talent TBA.

Proceeds from the concert will directly support Planned Parenthood's comprehensive healthcare services, which encompass reproductive healthcare, family planning, STD testing and treatment, LGBTQIA+ inclusive care, and vital advocacy efforts. By combining the power of music and activism, the event aims to contribute to a more equitable society that prioritizes the well-being and autonomy of all individuals.





Tickets for this exceptional concert are available now on the 54 Below website. Considering the significant impact of the concert, it is advised to secure tickets promptly, as they are expected to sell out rapidly.

54 Sings for Planned Parenthood plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 8th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For tickets, visit: Click Here