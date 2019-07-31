Michael McAssey Hosts Interactive, Live-Stream Show PIANO BAR LIVE!

ScoBar Entertainment is proud to present PIANO BAR LIVE! an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience at The Duplex on Sundays, August 18th & 25th at 6:30pm.

PIANO BAR LIVE! is a new show, produced by ScoBar Entertainment, that will be coming directly to you, streaming live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive. PIANO BAR LIVE! will feature Michael McAssey at the piano taking requests, along with various guest vocalists, both scheduled, surprise guests and some who are a part of the live audience in attendance at each show. This is a great chance to enjoy the piano bar experience live and unfiltered on Facebook.

Michael McAssey has been a popular member of the New York Piano Bar and Cabaret communities for over 30 years, whether at the piano or standing center stage. In NYC he opened both Don't Tell Mama and Eighty-Eight's, in addition to appearing regularly at The Duplex, The Five Oaks, Studio Six (Atlantic City), Odette's (New Hope, PA), Montparnasse, The Piano Bar (Mykonos, Greece), Gentry of Chicago, The Gardenia (L.A.) and RSVP Cruises. His piano bar entertaining earned him a Bistro Award and his stand-up cabaret act won him one of the ?rst MAC Awards for Outstanding Male Singer and an invitation to make his Town Hall debut at the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention. An accomplished conductor and music director, Michael divides his time between onstage and off including conducting the Broadway National Tours of Avenue Q, Titanic: The Musical and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

PIANO BAR LIVE!

Sundays, August 18 & 25, 2019 @ 6:30pm

The Duplex - 61 Christopher Street, NYC

NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

Click here for tickets

www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive





