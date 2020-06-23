Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante Celebrate 100 Shows of THE 5:30 QUARANTINI

Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante host The 5:30 Quarantini, welcoming Broadway's most talented quarantined bartenders to share their favorite drinks and test their pub quiz knowledge. The 5:30 Quarantini celebrates its 100th episode on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Since the initiation of Stay at Home orders, Hull and Bustamante have been brightening everyone's evenings with a virtual happy hour and quiz show. Each episode features a star of stage or screen as "Guest Bartender," mixing up their favorite cocktail and playing a game with the cheeky host duo.

Hull and Bustamante are staples of the Broadway scene. Hull made his mark as an actor, director, and NYC Cabaret personality while Bustamante has rubbed elbows with every major player on and Off-Broadway as longtime host of Feinstein's/54 Below. The two teamed up in March to entertain quarantined theater-lovers during the Covid-19 pandemic and while New York City is starting to re-open, The 5:30 Quarantini shows no signs of crying last-call.

What started as an Instagram Live experiment has grown into a daily streaming YouTube show featuring guests such as Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera, "Quantico"), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Jen Cody (Shrek The Musical), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, "For the People"), Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs), Nathan Salstone (The Cursed Child), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), Marissa Rosen (For the Girls), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Amy Jo Jackson ("High Maintenance"), Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening), and Cooper Howell (Frozen: Live at the Hyperion).

The 5:30 Quarantini premieres a new guest and cocktail every weekday on YouTube. Tune in live, or watch past episodes at www.530quarantini.com.

