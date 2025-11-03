Michael Cerveris and Loose Cattle to Perform at Mercury Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Cerveris will bring his New Orleans based americana band, Loose Cattle, to town for one special show at NYC's Mercury Lounge on Sunday November 16th at 8pm. Loose Cattle will be joined by two very special guests and friends of the band: alt country firecracker Lydia Loveless and Oklahoma troubadour John Calvin Abney, whose new album Transparent Towns is already on a number of year end best-of lists.

All three performers will also be at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill NY on Saturday Nov 15th at 8pm. Limited reservations are available for this show at https://www.viewcy.com/event/john_calvin__loose_c



Loose Cattle

is led in tandem by Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye - a onetime couple, enduring friends and lifelong working artists. The band was formed more than ten years ago in New York City, but found its momentum when the pair moved to New Orleans, broke up and were welcomed into its warm (and expert) musical community. They joined forces with Rene Coman and Doug Garrison, 40-year veterans of the Latin-inflected roots-rockers the Iguanas and Alex Chilton’s former rhythm section; they also roped in fiddler and vocalist Rurik Nunan as a regular, plus a host of repeat co-conspirators from a bench that, in the Crescent City, is even deeper than the Mississippi that runs through it.

Kaye is conservatory-trained in trumpet, jazz vocals and musical theater; she also traveled the Warped Tour circuit in the late ‘90s, playing with teenage ska-punk bands. Cerveris toured as a guitarist with Husker Du’s Bob Mould and scooped up a pair of Tonys and a Grammy Award during a stage-and-screen career that’s included the title roles in Tommy, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Sweeney Todd; close work with composers from Pete Townshend and Elton John to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Steven Sondheim; and a rogue’s gallery of cult-favorite weirdos on Fox, HBO and Netflix. “Part of the reason why we gravitated towards Americana and country music was that the tradition was so full of complicated characters, and storytelling,’ Cerveris says. They’ve played Lincoln Center, NPR’s Mountain Stage and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival; both Rolling Stone Country and No Depression nodded to their 2017 album Seasonal Affective Disorder on its best-of lists.

Loose Cattle are inheritors of the progressive politics and compassionate humanity of folk and country truth-tellers past and present, some of whom have become friends: both Lucinda Williams and Patterson Hood guest on 2024’s Someone’s Monster, produced by John Agnello (Son Volt, Dinosaur Jr.) as their debut for the mighty Southern indie Single Lock Records. The album ably takes on these weird American times with tenderness, rigor, empathy, and guitars. A hit with critics and audiences alike, the record spawned four singles receiving radio play across the country, and finished the year at #85 on the Americana Album Chart Top 200, and #10 in No Depression Magazine’s Year End Readers’ Poll Top 25 for 2024.