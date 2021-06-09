MetropolitanZoom to Present Comedy Showcase Starring 'Comedy for Kids' Grads

MetropolitanZoom will present COMEDY SHOWCASE STARRING 'KID GRADS' in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

You'll bust a seam from laughing so hard at our Kids Comedy Showcase. Laughter is the best medicine and your doctor would have no problem prescribing this show to you and submitting an insurance claim with it. Enjoy their recent graduates plus surprise comedians!

https://metropolitanzoom.com/