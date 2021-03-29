MetropolitanZoom presents THE KONG SHOW ON TV - A Comedy Sketch & Variety Show on April 10. The event takes place in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

"The Kong Show on TV!" is a comedy sketch and variety show filmed live in Long Island City and Astoria, with scenes that are then edited into a Kongtastic comedy web series! It's a show within a show produced by Astoria Characters Powell Leonard and Ella Louise, and freelance director and editor Tom Bibla, it's "The Kong Show on TV!" Imagine a TV show, More than just sketch, More than just stand up, More than you can Imagine!

Learn more at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/.