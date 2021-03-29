Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MetropolitanZoom presents THE KONG SHOW ON TV

The event takes place in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet.

Mar. 29, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents THE KONG SHOW ON TV

MetropolitanZoom presents THE KONG SHOW ON TV - A Comedy Sketch & Variety Show on April 10. The event takes place in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

"The Kong Show on TV!" is a comedy sketch and variety show filmed live in Long Island City and Astoria, with scenes that are then edited into a Kongtastic comedy web series! It's a show within a show produced by Astoria Characters Powell Leonard and Ella Louise, and freelance director and editor Tom Bibla, it's "The Kong Show on TV!" Imagine a TV show, More than just sketch, More than just stand up, More than you can Imagine!

Learn more at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader Onesie
Broadway Strong T-Shirt
Dance Break T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
BWW Feature: Spotlight On Klea Blackhurst - A Video Library Photo

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Klea Blackhurst - A Video Library

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Nicole Henry - A Video Library Photo

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Nicole Henry - A Video Library

BWW CD Review: Raissa Katona Bennett CANT HELP SINGING - Thank Goodness Photo

BWW CD Review: Raissa Katona Bennett CAN'T HELP SINGING - Thank Goodness

Jamie deRoy & friends presents CELEBRATING SONGWRITERS Part 1 on March Photo

Jamie deRoy & friends presents CELEBRATING SONGWRITERS Part 1 on March 28th


More Hot Stories For You

  • New Hampshire Theatre Project & The Music Hall Present the 5th Annual NHTP Storytelling Festival
  • The Music Hall, 3S Artspace, and Prescott Park Arts Festival Announce a New Benefit Concert Series
  • Pontine Theatre Presents THE GREEN SHAY
  • Raylynmor Opera Releases Film Adaptation Of Mozart's BASTIEN UND BASTIENNE