MetropolitanZoom Presents Teresa McClean with Chris Ruggiero Live

MetropolitanZoom has announced the latest addition to their line-up of virtual performances featuring two of New York's most engaging young entertainers.

Teresa McClean will present her full show with special guest star Chris Ruggiero on Sunday, March 14 at 7:00 PM and the best part is that the tickets are absolutely free. MetropolitanZoom is a virtual platform that brings live high-end entertainment to audiences with all the production value of a show in a nightclub venue and is presenting the March 14 concert as a customer appreciation event.

Teresa McClean sails from the best of the Great American Songbook to pop classics and from R&B to Broadway favorites. Teresa's extensive stage and theatre experience has instilled in her the ability to tell the stories of songs penned by the greatest songwriters of our generation, including Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder and many more. Her vocal prowess has been on display on every major stage in the northeast and in theaters across the country for over 30 years. She has also been a member of Emil Stucchio & the Classics for much of that time.

Chris Ruggiero will open the show taking his audiences on a journey through the golden age of rock and roll, breathing new life into timeless classics. Ruggiero burst onto the scene with a PBS-TV special that instantly earned him a place in the hearts of millions of teenagers of the 1950s and 1960s. Chris has been described as an "old soul" at 21 years old, whose approach to his concert appearances is more in line with that of a bygone era than it is the artists of his generation. Expect to hear songs you know and love from a voice you'll never forget.

MetropolitanZoom suggests your evening with Teresa and Chris be accompanied by dinner and cocktails at home for this interactive, engaging, professionally produced show on your small, medium or large screen. The platform is the brainchild of Dr. Bernie Furshpan, who operated the Metropolitan Room in New York City until 2017. The MetropolitanZoom is, therefore, a unique experience similar to a attending a show at real-life venue and attendees should expect to feel that on the 14th of March. Tickets are available now at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/teresa-chris-031421