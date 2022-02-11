Meri Ziev Returns to Don't Tell Mama with NEW WORDS

Back by popular demand: after her sold-out New York City nightclub debut, Meri Ziev returns for two more performances of her cabaret NEW WORDS at Don't Tell Mama on March 12th at 4:00 p.m. and March 13th at 7:00 pm.

Broadway World Cabaret Award Nominee Meri Ziev found a silver lining in immersing herself in online master classes, musical collaborations, virtual open-mics, and performing driveway concerts for friends and neighbors during the quarantine. The result of these non-conventional artistic pursuits led to New Words, a cabaret that explores themes from generational gaps to the gift of communication, featuring a scope of songs from standards to rock and roll.

New Words celebrates the power of words in the lyrics that have been married to melodies from Consuelo Velazquez to Jimmy Eats World, showcased in fresh arrangements, like "House of the Rising Sun" - a treatment informed by Ziev's work with special needs children - and an arrangement of "The Nearness of You" that celebrates the joy of reunions.in and more!

Meri Ziev spent her early childhood in New York with her blended family, surrounded by art and music. After a move to South Florida, Ziev discovered the joy of cracking secret codes and unlocking the meanings of new words, while sparking a compulsion to help others express themselves. Motherhood and life led her to the worlds of musical theatre and cabaret, where she found her own voice through collaborations with mentors from Tony Award recipient Faith Prince to cabaret legend Lina Koutrakos.

Purchase tickets HERE.