Meri Ziev Brings NEW WORDS Show to MetropolitanZoom April 23rd

Florida-based nightclub entertainer Meri Ziev has been entertaining her neighbors during the pandemic with front-yard concerts but she has also dipped her toes into the virtual waters with her show NEW WORDS, when she performed it as a benefit. Well, Meri is now swimming in those waters, as she joins the roster of cabaret singers and club crooners who are sharing their artistry through MetropolitanZoom. Sprucing her show up for the online lounge, Meri will debut the show on April 23rd, and as she gears up for the adventure, Broadway World Cabaret emailed the songbird a few questions, to see how it's going. Take a look at the q&a directly below and get all the intel on where, when, and how to see NEW WORDS.

Meri, how does a concert artist prepare to go live with a virtual show for fans around the world?

Hmmmm... my mind is on rewind: where to start??

This past year I have been taking classes online, participating in online open mic nights and internet interviews. Through this I have gained a sense of blocking, lighting, how to "engage" with the camera lens, and how to handle the vacuum when a song has ended and there is no audible applause!

Song selection! This is at least the third iteration of the show. First was, "Starting Here/Starting Now", next "In Other Words", and currently NEW WORDS. I have tossed aside, gently, any songs that felt stuffy or "square" (oh, how I am mesmerized by words with multiple meanings...square: shape, the center of town, direct, a math term, and in this case, old fashioned...yep, I am a WORD-nerd!). Instead, I have chosen more songs that feed my soul, so I can share that sensation with the audience. I still have standards in the show, but they have been given a fresh perspective and some new arrangements. Bobby Peaco and Phil Hinton have arranged most of the melodies, but I also have a marvelous mash-up arranged by Christopher Denny, and an un-plugged pop-punk song arranged by a young, up-and-coming musical director/composer and playwright, Adam J. Rineer.

I spend a lot of FaceTime with my Director/friend/confidant Faith Prince, planning, writing, revising and rehearsing. We have worked together for so many years, she knows when a thought rings true. The patter needs to be natural, the story needs an arc and a through-thread, with a couple of unexpected turns! Faith is my "skylark". She gives me an objective view.

I am currently planning a very small dress rehearsal with a few invited, vaccinated guests, just to be able to feel that change in the vibrations of the room when people are there, get over the initial jitters, and to see what lands - or not! Bobby and I have a tech rehearsal coming up, and Faith will be there, well, not literally, she is in California! but as an on-screen talking head!

And if you really want behind the scenes information there are two things we don't often talk about. One: I spend time marketing the show. Two: Taking care of my mental and physical health are key. Think "Michael Orland's -Tips for Tuesday"! And breathe. Trust. Share the music that connects us!

What is the location farthest from you from which someone is destined to tune in?

At this moment it looks like Saskatchewan! My sister-in-law, Vic, invited her family!

How do you pick the perfect outfit for a show?

Very deliberately! What's the tone of the venue? What color is the backdrop? What's the content of the show? What makes me feel beautiful and confident? Allows me to move freely? What shows off the features I like and hides the ones I don't?!

Do you go comfy or glitzy?

Both! #lifegoals LOL Actually, my favorite piece of clothing is blue jeans. But for a cabaret show, I'm currently in a "leather and lace" phase...

When the clubs open, will you be taking NEW WORDS to clubs out of town? Maybe New York?

I will say again: #lifegoals! I would LOVE to perform in NYC! That has been a goal since I entered the cabaret world! I was literally in the city, working towards a New York debut, on March 3, 2020, and then, well, everyone knows how to finish this sentence. NEW WORDS is a personal story, but I am finding that people are relating to it, and that is -one more time! - a #lifegoal! I think it would be great fun to travel - with safety precautions - around the country. I enjoy exploring new cities and getting a sense of the local culture and cuisine, spending time with family and friends, and making new friends!

Meri Ziev ~ New Words

By MetropolitanZoom

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Meri's note: show is between 60 - 75 minutes, but this includes "backstage pass" time)

Meri is back with "New Words," a fresh take on her award-winning show, "In Other Words". Come explore the complexities of family, love, and language with a little bit of everything: your favorite standards, lively pop songs, haunting ballads, a sexy waltz, and a Broadway medley of delicious divas! "New Words" is a NY-style cabaret, directed by Tony Award Winner Faith Prince (BWW Award for Best Director), accompanied by music director, Bistro & MAC Award Winner Bobby Peaco. Find out what the Broadway World Cabaret buzz is all about! (Meri's note: I included this in reference to your "At Home with Meri Ziev" article, and the BWW Cabaret Awards nominations/win)

In other words, enjoy a captivating evening of song and synergy with Meri Ziev!

