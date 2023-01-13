Melissa Errico Brings A NOIR ROMANCE to Birdland Jazz Club Next Month

The sound of a lonely saxophone, the melancholy patter of midnight rain, the velvet black of a city at night, and a chanteuse in a strapless gown...there's one word for it: Noir.

This Valentine's week for 8 performances Feb 10-14, Melissa Errico returns to Birdland Jazz (315 W. 44th St) with the Tedd Firth Quintet, featuring Russ Malone on guitar to offer a seductive suite of Noir songs inspired by her new album Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project. From "Angel Eyes" to "The Man That Got Away," celebrate with Melissa the sexy, swinging music of voluptuous fatalism & doomed love, of smoky nightclubs & half-lit hotel rooms - "A Noir Romance" luxuriates in the darkness the reminds us of the light that love can bring. Performances are Feb 10-12 at 7pm & 9:30pm, Feb 13-14 at 8:30pm. Ticket link: www.eventbrite.com/cc/melissa-errico-a-noir-romance-1535029

With her trademark sexy smarts, Errico will be a Valentine's femme fatale, feeling her way through a night-lit world of uncertainty and mischief with a sound that came to life in American movies of the forties, passed on to the world as a permanent emotional field.

The show will feature classic standards (including Harold Arlen, David Raksin, Harry Warren, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Legrand, and Sondheim) & new songs written especially for Errico by David Shire, Peter Foley, and Adam Guettel.

Released last year with Warner Music/Ghostlight, Out of the Dark: The Film Noir Project is a masterly-crafted 17-song cycle telling a complete story of hope, despair, and hope renewed. Errico's song selections on the album (17 in total) reach from noir classics, such as "Laura" and "The Bad and The Beautiful", into the French chansons of the 1950's and 60's, all the way to the present with contemporary extensions of the Noir sensibility.