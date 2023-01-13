Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melissa Errico Brings A NOIR ROMANCE to Birdland Jazz Club Next Month

Performances are Feb 10-12 at 7pm & 9:30pm, Feb 13-14 at 8:30pm.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Melissa Errico Brings A NOIR ROMANCE to Birdland Jazz Club Next Month

The sound of a lonely saxophone, the melancholy patter of midnight rain, the velvet black of a city at night, and a chanteuse in a strapless gown...there's one word for it: Noir.

This Valentine's week for 8 performances Feb 10-14, Melissa Errico returns to Birdland Jazz (315 W. 44th St) with the Tedd Firth Quintet, featuring Russ Malone on guitar to offer a seductive suite of Noir songs inspired by her new album Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project. From "Angel Eyes" to "The Man That Got Away," celebrate with Melissa the sexy, swinging music of voluptuous fatalism & doomed love, of smoky nightclubs & half-lit hotel rooms - "A Noir Romance" luxuriates in the darkness the reminds us of the light that love can bring. Performances are Feb 10-12 at 7pm & 9:30pm, Feb 13-14 at 8:30pm. Ticket link: www.eventbrite.com/cc/melissa-errico-a-noir-romance-1535029

With her trademark sexy smarts, Errico will be a Valentine's femme fatale, feeling her way through a night-lit world of uncertainty and mischief with a sound that came to life in American movies of the forties, passed on to the world as a permanent emotional field.

The show will feature classic standards (including Harold Arlen, David Raksin, Harry Warren, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Legrand, and Sondheim) & new songs written especially for Errico by David Shire, Peter Foley, and Adam Guettel.

Released last year with Warner Music/Ghostlight, Out of the Dark: The Film Noir Project is a masterly-crafted 17-song cycle telling a complete story of hope, despair, and hope renewed. Errico's song selections on the album (17 in total) reach from noir classics, such as "Laura" and "The Bad and The Beautiful", into the French chansons of the 1950's and 60's, all the way to the present with contemporary extensions of the Noir sensibility.




Carissa Navarra has joined the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below. Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm.
Tony-nominated Tony Yazbeck has been captured in action in the Mosher lens. See a photo essay from Tony's recent show at 54 Below.
"The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder." Ryan Raftery returns to Joe's Pub for his seventh consecutive run, premiering his new celebrity biomusical comedy MOTHER OF THE YEAR.
Bronx born, but Brussels based jazz crooner Tom McGuire is presenting two special New York City performances of A Bronx Accent from Brussels to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, both at 7:00 PM. The show features musical direction by Latin-Grammy award-winning pianist Baden Goyo, with his quartet.

