Maya Days, Paige Turner and More Will Sing The Music Of Billy Recce For 'New Writers At 54'

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, and the New Writers Series, presents The Music of Billy Recce; an intimate evening of new songs by the up-and-coming and award winning songwriter.

Barely legal NEO and MAC award winning songwriter Billy Recce (Balloon Boy, A Musical About Star Wars) is back on his bullshit with an all new songbook show that'll make audiences either go "Yaaaaasss" or say "ANOTHER cis white male musical theatre writer?" Either way, Recce's songs are tuneful, poignant, raucous, irreverent, and over the top explorations of reality TV rejects, 1950s closeted crooners, and beyond. Returning to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for the first time since his sold out, critically acclaimed Snowflake Jamboree series, Recce's acclaimed trunk of musical theatre debauchery has been hailed as "catchy, uproarious, and well-structured...with topical acuteness remarkable in anyone, regardless of age" (Front Row Center), with Cabaret Stages writing, "If you see Recce's name appearing on a club's schedule, go."

In this, an intimate evening of story songs from upcoming projects, Recce's music will be sung by a colorful cluster of the country's most talented up-and-comers and Broadway's current stars, alongside a rocking band and the twenty-one year old, H&M suit-wearing wunderkind himself at the piano. Come hear who Broadway Radio has hailed "the most promising songwriter I've heard in a long, long, long, long time" before he gives up on the industry and goes into finance like so many of his forefathers.

Joining Recce will be Maya Days (Aida), Internationally Acclaimed Drag Queen Paige Turner (So You Think You Can Drag), Joseph Allen (Peter Pan), Mia J. Pak (In The Green), Lena Skeele (Love in Hate Nation), Roger Dawley (Actor Therapy at 54), Sarah Kleist (Cleopatra), and Lauren Robinson (Kiss Me, Kate).

The evening will be directed by Yoni Weiss (I Do Believe in Fairies.)

The band will feature Adam Mastrocola, Jimmy Bie, and Sean Cortese. The evening will be Stage Managed by Tori Pierce and Assistant Stage Managed by Mina Koop.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

"New Writers at 54: The Music of Billy Recce" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, January 23 at 9:30. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





