Matthew Morrison Returns to 54 Below With A Brand-New Show

54 Below will welcome back star of stage and screen Matthew Morrison on December 27 – 30 & January 5 – 8 at 7pm.

Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jul 11 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thurs, Jul 17 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/MatthewMorrison.

Here’s a description of Matthew’s brand new show Rhythms & Revelations in his own words:

"Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Welcome to Rhythms & Revelations— a car wash for your soul. In this show, I’m not just here to perform; I’m here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare. I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability. In Rhythms & Revelations, I’m fully alive, and I want you to feel that aliveness too. Join me on this journey, and let’s explore the depths within us all." – MM

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award® for his role in The Light in the Piazza, and received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles. He also starred in the Tony® winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater in New York. He also starred as J.M. Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards.

In addition to his Broadway tenure, Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox’s musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years.

Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/film, but most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney Connor Fox through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Morrison has released four studio albums, including his debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John, and most recently, Where It All Began, a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.