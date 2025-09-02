Matthew Croke Comes to 54 Below in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Matthew Croke in A Journey Through A Decade on November 4th 2025. Matthew is no stranger to the stage, having performed many roles in some of the biggest West End shows. From Wicked, Chicago, Grease, Singin’ In The Rain, West Side Story, Funny Girl, to the title role in Disney’s Aladdin.

Having starred in sold out shows at The Royal Albert Hall to performing for The Royal Family and also successfully gaining a place on The Voice UK, Matthew is very excited to bring his powerful vocals and his British charm to Broadway for the very first time.

Join Matthew at 54 Below for a magic carpet ride throughout his fabulous career.



Matthew Croke in Broadway Baby plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 4th 2025. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $51 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $68 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

