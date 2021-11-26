Matt Bloyd and Lindsay Rider Join 'Michael Mott & Friends' Tomorrow Night

Lindsay Rider (FOX's "American Idol") replaces previously announced Eden Espinosa and joins Matt Bloyd (FOX's "The Four") in "Michael Mott & Friends" on Saturday, November 27th at 7pm at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

Celebrate the spirit of the season with musical theatre composer Michael Mott's original Holiday material as well as fan favorites from his impressive catalogue. Referred to as "a truly special songwriter" by Broadway World, ring in the Holidays with this joyous, heartwarming evening of lush melodies and rich lyrics from one of this generation's best theatrical songwriters and impressive vocalists.

Michael Mott & Friends plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, November 27th at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award winning musical theatre composer/ lyricist, pop songwriter and vocal producer working in NYC, Mr. Mott's original musicals include In The Light, A Faustian Tale (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri) and Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy (book by Corey Skaggs). His new album, In The Light, A Faustian Tale (Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording) debuted at #8 on the Billboard charts. He has written, produced and recorded four full length studio albums of his original theatre, pop and jazz material sung by some of the best vocalists from Broadway, television and film. His discography includes Where The Sky Ends, Abandoned Heart, The Only One, plus several dance remix EPs, including Gone (feat. Ben Fankhauser), which has surpassed over 4 million streams on Spotify, Christmas, Will You Stay? (feat. Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), The Impossible (feat. Matt Bloyd) and several other singles. He holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College and is an Advanced Member of the BMI Musical Theatre Writers Workshop. MichaelMott.net | @Michael_Mott