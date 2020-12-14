Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen Host Holiday Spectacular on YouTube Live

Broadway besties, Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen are throwing an old school Holiday spectacular on Youtube Live!

On the heels of celebrating the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, "The Award Winning Holiday Album", they are digging into their impressive Rolodex to invite some mega talent to their party.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of diverse guest artists from around the world including Marisha Wallace, Voctave, Jessica Vosk, Rachel Potter, Michael Hull, L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler with more guests to be announced in the coming week.

Marty and Marissa will dazzle with their unique blend of harmony, comedy, and positive holiday energy! They will be debuting new music videos and vocal collaborations as well as playing holiday-themed games with the at-home audience!

The duo met starring opposite each other off-Broadway in "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" and went on to create a highly popular series of nightclub acts together.

Their new album, "The Award Winning Holiday Album" was released December 5, 2020, on iTunes, Spotify, and all streaming platforms.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lZxECbgSZg