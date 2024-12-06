Mark MacKillop Releases Debut Single “Dear Hugh Jackman…”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor Mark Mackillop has announced the digital release of his debut single “Dear Hugh Jackman…”, available today on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

The song can be streamed and saved now at https://social.tunecore.com/linkShare?linkid=0FVh-24bH3dDNbuEUUMoSA. 100% of all proceeds of the song will benefit Broadway Cares.

Written by MacKillop and Michael Finke (Powerline Road), the song was written for Mark's one-man show “Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop”. The song is produced by MacKillop and Yasuhiko Fukuoka, mixed and masted by Fukuoka and features FInke on piano and Alexander Sage Oyen on guitar and drums. The cover art is by Robbie Rozelle.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia, Mark Mackillop grew up performing in musical theatre. At 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. He danced 3 seasons with the ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores series he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. He made his off-Broadway debut in 2024 with his one-man show Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares and the longest running Commando in Chief of Broadway Bares (for the last 7 consecutive years) which benefits Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. To date he has personally raised over $606,625 for BCEFA.

