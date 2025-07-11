Marisha Wallace to Release New Single 'Cabaret' From LIVE IN LONDON Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olivier-nominated actress and singer Marisha Wallace will release a brand-new single “Cabaret” – which will be available digitally on Friday, July 18, ahead of her first performance as ‘Sally Bowles’ in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway on July 22.



“Cabaret” will be the third single released from her forthcoming album, Live in London, following “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret and the recent “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls.



The album was recorded in front of a full house at the Adelphi Theatre in March 2025, due to be released on CD and digital platforms 15 August 2025.

Marisha says: “Live in London was recorded at the historic Adelphi Theatre—a place that holds my heart. Stepping into Sally Bowles’ shoes night after night has been the thrill of a lifetime, and I can’t wait for fans to experience Cabaret beyond the Kit Kat Club.”



Live in London also includes “Some People” (Gypsy); “Mysterious Ways” (The Colour Purple); Whitney Houston Medley; “The Gods of Nubia” (Aida); “Tomorrow” (Annie); “Shine”; “I Cain’t Say No” (Oklahoma!); “My Man” (Funny Girl); “Miles and Miles” (Jingle Jangle); “Dreamgirls” (Dreamgirls); “Listen” (Dreamgirls); “I Didn’t Plan It” (Waitress); “Adeleide’s Lament” (Guys and Dolls); “Take Back Your Mink” (Guys and Dolls); Etta James Medley; “I Know Where I’ve Been” (Hairspray); Encore: “Proud Mary.”



As part of the plan for the album, Marisha has also just launched an ambitious pledge campaign to enable her to create a three-disc vinyl version of the album.



As she explains, “It has long been my dream to release a 12” record on vinyl, and I’m reaching out to my amazing fans to help support me in my dream – there has been a wonderful resurgence in musical theatre releases on vinyl, particularly on Broadway, and I would love to have mine out in the world.”



Marisha has created an inclusive experience for her fans who have supported her all these years called “The Stage Door Darlings.” Through pledging, they can join and get rewards including signed hand-written song lyrics, personalised video messages, one of her gig dresses, tickets to her performance in Cabaret in New York (along with a meet and greet) and even the chance for Marisha to come and give a unique performance in someone’s home.



Live in London is produced by Ben Robbins and Marisha Wallace and Executive Produced by Van Dean, Brian Spector, Michael Scott, Robbie Rozelle and Neil O’Brien.

